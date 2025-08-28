By the time the 2004 NFL Draft came around, the NFL league was already seeing some incredible things from their budding stars. A young Tom Brady was starting to become a household name, winning his second Super Bowl title. A rookie named Aquan Boldin caught 101 passes, while earning Rookie of the Year and All-Pro honors. Lastly, one of the biggest stars, Peyton Manning, takes home his first MVP award.

Football was running at full steam ahead, and the 2004 NFL Draft class didn't disappoint.

With multiple future hall of famers selected with the first 12 picks, this draft class was loaded with talent. Per Wikipedia, this draft class featured 2 quarterbacks who went on to win multiple Super Bowls. We will see if these two quarterbacks made the list.

We will uncover who made the Top 3, for must have rookie cards from this set, and uncover their market value.

3. Eli Manning

The younger brother of Peyton Manning, Eli had to come out of the shadows, and showed he belonged in the NFL. After sitting and playing behind Kurt Warner, Eli Manning finally was able to showcase why he picked to be the future of the NY Giants. Eli would go onto throwing for over 57,000 yards, and 366 touchdowns. While only being selected to 4 Pro-Bowls, he was an assassin in the playoffs. He would go to the Super Bowl 2 times, beating Tom Brady in both opportunities.

Eli Manning Topps RC | https://ebay.us/m/upZyfo

Typically you can score an Eli Manning Topps RC, with a PSA 10 score for around $150-160.

2. Larry Fitzgerald

With the 3rd pick, the Arizona Cardinals hit a home run with Fitzgerald. In return, the wide receiver gave them 17 incredible years, going down as one of the greatest wide receivers ever. The 11x Pro-Bowler would bring in 1,432 catches, good for second all-time. His 17,492 receiving yards are also second all time, both behind the G.O.A.T. (Jerry Rice).

Larry Fitzgerald Topps RC PSA 10 | https://ebay.us/m/503c10

To be able to grab this card in a PSA 10 for around $100, is a great deal in my books.

1. Ben Roethlisberger

Known as "Big Ben", Roethlisberger was the heart and soul of the Pittsburgh Steelers for 18 years. The 6'5 ,240 lbs quarterback put everything on the line for his team every Sunday. The 6x Pro-Bowler would throw for over 64,000 yards, and 400 touchdowns in his career. However his biggest accolade was the post season. He would bring the Steelers to the playoffs 12 times, battle all-time great opponents, winning the Super Bowl 2 times.

Ben Roethlisberger PSA 10 RC | https://ebay.us/m/h3hljK

His PSA 10 Topps RC will run between $150-170, still a good deal for an all-time great.

