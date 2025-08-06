The Most Unique Items I Came Across At the 2025 National
There is something about the National. Each year thousands of collectors converge at a select location to share their passion for sports and sports cards. The 2025 National in Chicago was no exception - delivering a unique dose of sports cards, celebrity sightings, and unique pieces that can only be found at an event like this.
After a week of walking the floor, here are some of the most interesting sports cards and memorabilia I came across in the building.
Muhammad Ali Fight-worn + Signed Robe from the Joe Frazier fight
On March 8, 1971 20,455 fans packed into Madison Square Garden for the highly-anticipated matchup between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier in what was rightfully called the “Fight of the Century.” While he lost the fight, Muhammad Ali remains one of the greats of the sport. Goldin Auctions had Muhammad Ali’s fight-worn, signed robe on display at the show.
2024 Topps Now Messi Curry Night Night Aftermarket Dual Autograph
Card highlights the infamous “Night, Night” celebration performed by two icons of their respective sports, Steph Curry and Lionel Messi. The card had two aftermarket autograph stickers and was on display at Pristine Auctions.
Adam West-Signed Batman Suit
Adam West portrayed the cape crusader throughout the 1960s, both in the live-action tv show and the feature film. Heritage Auctions had an autographed version of one of his early suits on display.
Lou Gehrig’s Last Jersey Worn At Yankee Stadium
When Lou Gehrig wrapped up his historic career in 1939, he left the game with a myriad of accolades including six World Series victories. Hunt Auctions had Gehrig’s final jersey ever worn at Yankee stadium on display.
Lil Penny Production Puppet
One of my personal favorites, and one that epitomizes the cultural influence of the NBA in the 90s. It didn’t take long for Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway to leave his mark on the league, but his pop culture influence was largely thanks to his alter-ego, side-kick, Lil Penny, which Nike introduced in their commercials in 1995. Heritage Auctions had the Lil Penny Ad Campaign Production Puppet on display.