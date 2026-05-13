Netflix Announces ‘Quarterback’ Season 3 Cast—Here's Four QBs the Show Should Follow in 2026

On Wednesday, Netflix announced the cast for its upcoming third season of Quarterback, a docuseries that follows four NFL signal callers through a season of play.

In this new iteration, the show will move through the 2025 campaign from the perspectives of Commanders QB Jayden Daniels, Titans QB Cam Ward, Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield, and Bengals QB Joe Flacco. It will premiere on the streamer on July 14.

Assuming, however, that Netflix has plans for a season four, we've taken the liberty of suggesting a few strong options for the show's next go-around, all of which were selected with fan intrigue and an optimal viewing experience in mind: Who would be the most dramatic? Who would provide a lot of laughs? And who (*cough cough*) might be a fish out of water in Las Vegas?

Our dream Quarterbacks Season 4 cast is below:

Fernando Mendoza, Raiders

Mendoza was selected with the No. 1 pick of the 2026 draft after leading the IU Hoosiers to their first-ever national championship. | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Considering his earnest personality and wholesome way of life, you might not believe Fernando Mendoza to be a good candidate for reality TV. But that's where you're wrong. Audiences would kill to watch Mendoza—the kind-hearted, LinkedIn-posting national championship winner out of Indiana University—get acclimated to the Sin City lifestyle, which feels as antithetical to his spirit as shopping at Ross is to Kirk Cousins's. A peek behind the curtain in a front-office facet could be great, too; Vegas is in the midst of a massive rebuild, and there is surely a lot to be gleaned about how they plan to restore this franchise to its former glory. And, at the very least, we'd get to see Mendoza interact with Maxx Crosby.

Jaxson Dart, Giants

Dart took over the starting job after Russell Wilson flamed out early last season. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Spend just one minute watching Dart at a press conference, and you can tell that this guy is totally comfortable in the spotlight. In fact, he might embrace it. The former Ole Miss QB had a star-making turn last season, when he afforded long-suffering Big Blue fans a glimmer of hope for the future despite a poor 4–13 finish. This year, Dart will be the starter from Week 1 onward and will be working with a new (and championship-winning) coach in John Harbaugh. A show cataloging their dynamic and their efforts to change the tides around MetLife sounds like awfully exciting TV, and not just because we'd expect hard-headed running back Cam Skattebo to make an appearance or two, too.

Josh Allen, Bills

Allen and Steinfeld recently announced the birth of their first child, in April. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Everybody loves Josh Allen, which makes him the perfect candidate for a season of Quarterback. This year, in particular, would be fun to follow: will he at long last get that Super Bowl-shaped monkey off his back? Will we see any changes in his play now that he's a dad, just as we did when he was a fiancé? And how will he fare in his first season under first-year head coach Joe Brady? Whether or not the Bills have a successful run, a retrospective on their year and the man taking charge out on the field would go over well, especially given the narrative around the team.

Tua Tagovailoa, Falcons

Tagovailoa was ultimately benched toward the end of last season. | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Hear us out: Tua is at an interesting crossroads in his career. After six seasons in Miami, the 28-year-old QB has joined the Falcons, where he'll presumably compete against Michael Penix Jr. for the team's starting job. Now, Tua was benched following a terrible performance in 2025-26, so he will no doubt be able to humble himself and step back to a QB2 role if needed. But the opportunity to, at length, hear the Bama export explore that sensation, as well as share thoughts on his health, his long-term plans, and his fresh start in Atlanta, feels like an opportunity it would be silly to pass up.

Honorable Mentions:

Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh : Love him or hate him, you can't deny his impact. If this really is Rodgers's last season in the league, it would be great to capture the whole thing on film. Hopefully, we'd get some insight into the quarterback battle brewing in Pittsburgh, too ... and maybe even a glimpse of Rodgers's elusive wife.

: Love him or hate him, you can't deny his impact. If this really is Rodgers's last season in the league, it would be great to capture the whole thing on film. Hopefully, we'd get some insight into the quarterback battle brewing in Pittsburgh, too ... and maybe even a glimpse of Rodgers's elusive wife. J.J. McCarthy, Vikings : McCarthy's first two years in the league have been marred by injury. He was supposed to be Minnesota's long-term answer at quarterback, and now he is listed as the second-string on the team's depth chart. Even if he ends up starting in the fall, there is some interesting tension there that would be great to explore.

: McCarthy's first two years in the league have been marred by injury. He was supposed to be Minnesota's long-term answer at quarterback, and now he is listed as the second-string on the team's depth chart. Even if he ends up starting in the fall, there is some interesting tension there that would be great to explore. Drake Maye, Patriots: So you just lost the Super Bowl—now what? That would be the central question of a Drake Maye-starring Quarterback season, which would presumably follow the Massachusetts star as he works back toward the mountaintop in 2026. The ongoing conflict regarding Dianna Russini and New England coach Mike Vrabel also portends interest here.

More NFL from Sports Illustrated