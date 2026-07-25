Montreal vs. Inter Miami: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Inter Miami are searching for their sixth victory on the spin when they visit struggling CF Montréal at Saputo Stadium in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

The Herons were forced to live without superstars Rodrigo De Paul and, most importantly, Lionel Messi for their comeback clash with Chicago Fire. However, despite their absence, the reigning MLS Cup champions came from behind to win 3–2 and make it five wins in a row.

The incredible form of 39-year-old Luis Suárez, who has scored five times across his last two outings, has helped Inter Miami get a stranglehold on second place in the Eastern Conference, just five points off current leaders Nashville SC.

Montréal are in comparatively dismal form, with no victories in MLS since the beginning of May. They have lost two and drawn three of their past five in the league, placing them 13th in the Eastern Conference as they struggle to score goals and keep opponents out at the other end of the field.

CF Montréal vs. Inter Miami Score Prediction

Inter Miami Cruise to Away Win

Suárez can’t be stopped right now. | Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Inter Miami enter Saturday’s clash as significant favorites for yet another high-scoring victory. They have been unstoppable in front of goal, with Guillermo Hoyos having managed to get a sweet tune out of his attacking players.

Their forwards should once again inflict misery on another adversary, this time Montréal the unfortunate victim. The Canadians have been leaking goals this season, allowing 32 across the campaign and nine in their last five league games.

Even with home advantage, Montréal should succumb to the unflappable Herons.

Goalscoring exploits : Inter Miami fired three past Chicago Fire midweek, adding to the six strikes produced against Philadelphia Union before MLS’s hiatus. Their league tally is now 42 goals for the season—the most in the Eastern Conference—and they have averaged four per match across their last five games.

: Inter Miami fired three past Chicago Fire midweek, adding to the six strikes produced against Philadelphia Union before MLS’s hiatus. Their league tally is now 42 goals for the season—the most in the Eastern Conference—and they have averaged four per match across their last five games. Suárez factor: The veteran Uruguay forward was sorely missed by his national team at the World Cup. He’s started the last seven games for Inter Miami and produced six goals and an assist, including a hat trick against Philadelphia Union.

Prediction: CF Montréal 1–4 Inter Miami

CF Montréal Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami

One change could be made in midfield. | FotMob

Philippe Eullaffroy is without four injured players for Saturday’s game, with Thomas Gillier, Josh Nteziryayo, Bode Hidalgo and Wiki Carmona all expected to miss Inter Miami’s visit.

Following Gillier’s injury, Sébastian Breza will continue between the posts, while captain Samuel Piette might come back into the midfield having dropped to the bench for defeat to Nashville.

Montréal need Prince Owusu to rediscover his goalscoring form if they’re to hurt an iffy Inter Miami defense, with the Ghanaian having produced nine goals and six assists this season. The striker has been involved in 68% of his side’s MLS goals so far.

CF Montréal predicted lineup vs. Inter Miami (4-3-3): Breza; Bugaj, Neal, Vera, Petrasso; Longstaff, Piette, Loturi; Synchuk, Owusu, Streit.

Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. CF Montréal

Inter Miami are still without Messi and De Paul. | FotMob

Messi and De Paul will once again miss out after Argentina reached the World Cup final last weekend. Both players are being afforded rests before returns at some point in August.

Defenders Gonzalo Luján and Maximiliano Falcón will be missing for the weekend with calf problems, likely joined by Tadeo Allende and David Ayala in the treatment room as they battle knee and muscle injuries respectively.

There is expected to be an alteration between the posts for Inter Miami, with Canadian Dayne St. Clair replacing Rocco Ríos Novo after the latter’s horrendous error against Chicago Fire.

Elsewhere, few changes—if any—are projected.

Inter Miami predicted lineup vs. CF Montréal (4-4-2): St. Clair; Mura, Fray, Micael, Reguilón; Ruiz, Bright, Segovia, Silvetti; Berterame, Suárez.

What Time Does CF Montréal vs. Inter Miami Kick Off?

Location : Montreal, Canada

: Montreal, Canada Stadium : Saputo Stadium

: Saputo Stadium Date : Saturday, July 25

: Saturday, July 25 Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

How to Watch CF Montréal vs. Inter Miami on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States MLS Season Pass Canada TSN5, RDS, RDS App, MLS Season Pass Mexico MLS Season Pass

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