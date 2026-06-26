Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Shohei Ohtani, Paul Goldschmidt, Rangers Slugger)

We have a full slate of MLB action to start the weekend on Friday night.

There are quite a few rivalry series this weekend, including Phillies vs. Mets, Yankees vs. Red Sox, Cubs vs. Brewers, and Dodgers vs. Padres.

I’m targeting a trio of hot sluggers to go deep on Friday night. Pick and choose your favorites to hopefully make a profit.

Here’s a complete breakdown of these home run props for Friday, June 26.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Friday, June 26

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Wyatt Langford to Hit a Home Run (+420)

Paul Goldschmidt to Hit a Home Run (+446)

Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+292)

Wyatt Langford to Hit a Home Run (+420)

Wyatt Langford is red-hot for the Rangers. He’s homered in two straight games, three of his last five, and five of his last eight contests.

Langford had a tough start to the season, but he’s hot right now and Patrick Corbin can be susceptible to the longball.

Paul Goldschmidt to Hit a Home Run (+446)

Paul Goldschmidt has shouldered some of the load with Aaron Judge on the shelf. He had a two-homer game on Wednesday, and now has five longballs in his last nine contests.

The first baseman has hit eight of his 14 home runs against southpaws like Payton Tolle. I’ll take him at this +446 price to go deep at Fenway Park tonight after slugging a double last night.

Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+292)

After a slower start to the season, Shohei Ohtani is picking up the pace. He has seven home runs in his last 15 games, and nine in 23 after starting the season with eight long balls in his first 54 games.

Ohtani hasn’t homered in his last two games, but that just means that he’s due. He hasn’t gone more than two games without a dinger since June 5.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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