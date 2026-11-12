If your holodeck or transporter is in disrepair, you might be happy to know that the latest Magic: The Gathering set can help you "boldly go where no one has gone before." Or, at least, it promises to give you a fun Trading Card Game (TCG) experience. To commemorate the set, which drops on November 13th, 2026, we take a look at seven headliner cards featuring hard-signed autographs from actors like William Shatner and the late Sir Patrick Stewart.

Whether you are a fan of the original Captain Kirk from Gene Roddenberry’s 1966 Star Trek series, or Captain Picard from The Next Generation, or any other iteration of the futuristic space adventure, Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek probably has something for you. We take a look at Magic: The Gathering's latest set and the seven autographed headliner cards here.

7. 2026 MTG | Star Trek Headliner Brent Spiner Auto Lieutenant Commander Data (TRK 1703)

2026 MTG | Star Trek Headliner Brent Spiner Auto Lieutenant Commander Data (TRK 1703) | Artist: Tyler Jacobson. 2026 CBS & 2026 Wizards of the Coast. magic.wizards.com/en/products/star-trek

Brent Spiner played Data on Star Trek: The Next Generation TV series and the movies that followed. Now, lucky TCG players can look to find the ultra-rare autograph from this accomplished actor in special packs of Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek.

6. 2026 MTG | Star Trek Headliner LeVar Burton Auto Lt. Cmdr. Geordi La Forge (TRK 1706)

2026 MTG | Star Trek Headliner LeVar Burton Auto Lt. Cmdr. Geordi La Forge (TRK 1706). | Artist: Tyler Jacobson. 2026 CBS & 2026 Wizards of the Coast. magic.wizards.com/en/products/star-trek

LeVar Burton has left an impact across cultural touchstones with his performances in Roots, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and Reading Rainbow. His image, by Tyler Jacobson, as Geordi La Forge shows him with the backdrop of the rainbow cosmos behind him on this MTG card.

5. 2026 MTG | Star Trek Headliner Jeri Lynn Ryan Auto Seven of Nine, Unassimilated (TRK 1705)

2026 MTG | Star Trek Headliner Jeri Lynn Ryan Auto Seven of Nine, Unassimilated (TRK 1705). | Artist: Jack Hughes. 2026 CBS & 2026 Wizards of the Coast. magic.wizards.com/en/products/star-trek

Jeri Lynn Ryan autographed this MTG card, which shows her as Seven of Nine from Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Picard. Her likeness is captured by Jack Hughes in this high-quality portrait, showing the strong Starfleet officer and eventual captain in a confident pose.

4. 2026 MTG | Star Trek Headliner Ethan Peck Auto Mr. Spock, Science Officer (TRK 1702)

2026 MTG | Star Trek Headliner Ethan Peck Auto Mr. Spock, Science Officer (TRK 1702) | Artist: Gal Or. 2026 CBS & 2026 Wizards of the Coast. magic.wizards.com/en/products/star-trek

"Live long and prosper" is a phrase often shared by Spock. Thankfully, as far as Spock's legacy as a character goes, he has certainly done just that. Now, 60 years after his first appearance on TV, he is being represented by actor Ethan Peck, with his image and autograph on a Magic: The Gathering card.

3. 2026 MTG | Star Trek Headliner Kate Mulgrew Auto Captain Kathryn Janeway (TRK 1704)



2026 MTG | Star Trek Headliner Kate Mulgrew Auto Captain Kathryn Janeway (TRK 1704) | Artist: Lie Setiawan. 2026 CBS & 2026 Wizards of the Coast. magic.wizards.com/en/products/star-trek

The USS Voyager was expertly captained by Kathryn Janeway while in the Delta Quadrant, for which all of those aboard should always be thankful. We are certainly thankful that Kate Mulgrew took the time to autograph this beautifully designed Magic: The Gathering card, which collectors will be elated to find.

2. 2026 MTG | Star Trek Headliner Patrick Stewart Auto Captain Jean-Luc Picard (TRK 1701D)

2026 MTG | Star Trek Headliner Patrick Stewart Auto Captain Jean-Luc Picard TRK 1701D | Artist: Irvin Rodriguez. 2026 CBS & 2026 Wizards of the Coast. https://magic.wizards.com/en/products/star-trek

Twenty years after the original Star Trek series, it was announced that there would be another series. This new show, Star Trek: The Next Generation, caught lightning in a bottle when Patrick Stewart was cast as Captain Picard. A booming-voiced, Shakespearean-trained acting virtuoso, the late Sir Patrick Stewart truly helped bring Star Trek to the next generation of fans.

1. 2026 MTG | Star Trek Headliner William Shatner Auto Captain James T. Kirk (TRK 1701)

2026 MTG | Star Trek Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) Auto M 1701. | Artist: Chris Rallis. 2026 CBS & 2026 Wizards of the Coast. magic.wizards.com/en/products/star-trek

Captain James Tiberius Kirk is a legend across multiple realities. Whether he’s played by Chris Pine, by the original Captain Jim Kirk himself, William Shatner, or by another actor in the future, he will be long remembered by Star Trek fans the world over. Wizards of the Coast’s Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek set brings us a fantastic portrait of Captain Kirk, made even better by William Shatner’s black-ink autograph, which helps continue the Captain’s legacy.

We hope to bring you more MTG content in the near future, please, "live long and prosper," dear readers.