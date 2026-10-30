Sir Patrick Stewart and His Best Collectibles

Fans were shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart. The news was initially broken through his official social media pages across all of his platforms and was quickly confirmed by news outlets across the world. According to the official message, after a brief battle with Lewy Body dementia and Alzheimer's, Sir Patrick passed away and was surrounded by friends and family at the time of death.

A large photo of Patrick Stewart as \"Star Trek\" Captain Jean-Luc Picard is seen in the gift shop, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Voyage Home Riverside History Center in Riverside, Iowa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stewart was best known for portraying Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men and Marvel movie franchises. Both roles helped him to amass an incredible fan following over the years. We'll use this article to discuss some of Patrick Stewart’s best collectibles.

Playmates Captain Picard Action Figure

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By 1992, Star Trek: The Next Generation had become not only a hit amongst Star Trek fans but also a ratings powerhouse. Seeing an opportunity to cash in on merchandising, Paramount Studios, which produced the show, commissioned a line of toys to be made by Hong Kong based toymaker Playmates.

Star Trek: Next Generation characters at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. The show is made up of set pieces, ship models, and outfits used during various Star Trek shows and movies, is on display at the museum from Feb. 2 through April 7, 2019. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The first line included all the main characters, including the main star of the show, played by Sir Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard. In terms of the design, to borrow a phrase from WWE star and toy aficionado Matt Cardona, the toy is very “toyetic”. It has articulation across most of the major joints, and for a toy made in the early 1990s, the rendering is very good. In terms of value, the action figure was mass-produced, so its value is anywhere from a modest $10-$50 depending on condition, but it is a wonderfully nostalgic piece for Sir Patrick fans and collectors.

Patrick Stewart Family Guy Leaf Pop Century Autograph 2011

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Leaf Pop Century has helped collectors with access to celebrity autos for many years. Thankfully for fans and collectors, his autographs have appeared across multiple years. Throughout those sets, Sir Patrick Stewart has had many iconic cards, including his 2024 Pink Holo.

However, perhaps the most iconic card was his 2011 Family Guy Leaf autograph. It was his first Leaf autograph and features a Family Guy-style cartoon of Captain Picard with Sir Patrick’s autograph beneath the image. This card is particularly meaningful to collectors as Patrick Stewart was a frequent collaborator with Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, having also voiced characters in his other show, American Dad. The card currently sells for $200-$300 per CardLadder.

2026 Topps Allen & Ginter Sir Patrick Stewart Autograph

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Topps Allen and Ginter set is one of the better throwback sets that Topps produces. One of the quirkier and more fun aspects of Allen and Ginter is the inclusion of celebrity and other non-sports autographs, including names like Tommy Wiseau, Seth Meyers, and Daddy Yankee.

This year’s set also included autograph cards of Sir Patrick Stewart. This card most likely is the last on-card auto of Stewart to ever be released. There are currently no sales available on CardLadder, but there are several live auctions and cards for sale on eBay with both auction and buy-it-now prices exceeding $1000.

Remembering Sir Patrick Stewart

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When asked how he wanted to be remembered, Sir Patrick would often say, “for being funny…but that probably won’t happen.” Although he wasn’t sure it would happen, he is being remembered for his humor and so much more. Following the news of Patrick Stewart’s passing, tributes poured in from co-stars, collaborators, and fans alike, honoring not only his extraordinary acting talents but also his warmth, charm, humor, and unwavering commitment to the causes that he passionately championed. On a personal note, I will forever be grateful to Sir Patrick for bringing his talents to so many characters who inspired me as a child and continue to do so as an adult.

Feb 8, 2023; West Hollywood, Calif., USA: Actor Patrick Stewart poses for a portrait for USA TODAY the London West Hollywood Hotel. Stewart stars in the Paramount+ series | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sir Patrick Stewart, legend of the stage and screen, passed away on October 28, 2026. He is survived by and celebrated by his family, friends, and countless fans across the galaxy. He was 86 years old.