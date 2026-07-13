Best 2026 NBA Free Agent Signings: Breaking Down the Top Deals of the Offseason

NBA free agency opened on June 30, and the following days were a blinding flurry of signings and trades. By now, though, the stream has finally dried up. The biggest names are off the board after signing with new teams, as are most of the smaller ones. There remains a chance of action between now and October’s season tip-off but those will be minor moves. The signings that move the needle have already been made official.

As is the case with every free agency period, numerous players make for perfect fits at the right price for their new teams. The ideal intersection of on-court production and cost is a tricky one to nail down in today’s NBA, but there were a few teams that nailed it. On paper, anyway. Anything can happen once the games start. Or once LeBron James finally signs.

Until then, we’re left to analyze with the information we have at our disposal. As such, let’s break down the best signings of 2026 NBA free agency.

Mitchell Robinson, Boston Celtics

Robinson is an elite rebounder, which is exactly what the Celtics’ roster needed. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract: Three years, $47.4 million

Robinson essentially encapsulates what free agency is all about in today’s NBA, where star movement is limited to the trade market. The Celtics had a need (big man depth) so they went out and signed the best player available to suit that need in Robinson. They landed him with a lucrative but not outrageous contract that can be moved in a future trade if the partnership doesn’t work out. This was probably the easiest decision of the offseason for Boston GM Brad Stevens … not that it was much of a competition.

While Robinson’s effectiveness is contained to short spurts between his injury issues and free throw shooting numbers that are worse than Shaq’s, he’s exactly what the Celtics were missing in the frontcourt last year. Neemias Queta will remain the starter but now Robinson will be the first big man off the bench instead of last year’s mishmash featuring Luka Garza, Nikola Vučević and whatever small-ball experiment Joe Mazzulla concocted. It gives Boston a playoff-caliber center rotation—and Robinson is a legitimate game-changer on the boards as the best offensive rebounder in the NBA. Despite what it might look like, he’s going to be a perfect fit in Mazzulla’s offense by earning the Celtics extra possessions off missed threes.

This is a perfect fit of player and team for an annual salary exactly in line with what a player of Robinson’s caliber should get based on the current market.

Kelly Oubre, Indiana Pacers

Oubre was a key piece for the 76ers last year. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract: Two years, $16.5 million

Oubre played 31 1/2 minutes per game for a playoff team in Philadelphia during the 2025–26 regular season, averaging a hair over 14 points per game with solid if unspectacular defense most nights. That kind of wing player is useful for basically every contending team, and so it’s a bit of a surprise the veteran landed a modest free agency deal.

The Pacers certainly won’t complain. They lost some perimeter depth when Indiana shipped Bennedict Mathurin to the Clippers in the Ivica Zubac trade and Oubre is a much better fit than his predecessor in that regard. He’s a good in-system player who has (mostly) left behind the dashes of hero ball that plagued his early career. The Sixers were a much better defensive team when he was on the floor and opponents had to respect his 36% three-point shot. For Indy in particular, Oubre is comfortable and familiar with playing off speedy guards who love to push the pace after three seasons flanking Tyrese Maxey.

The Pacers want to return to title contention this season and we’re seeing more and more that the real contenders are defined by a lack of weaknesses more than anything. The Oubre signing provides the roster with a steady veteran at the wing position who can play multiple positions. That’s a worthwhile player for Indiana to pursue, and the dollar amount makes it one of the best bang-for-your-buck signings of the offseason.

MORE: The Worst NBA Free Agent Signings of the 2026 Offseason

Nikola Vučević, Orlando Magic

The Magic are bringing back a familiar face to help space the offense. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract: One year, $3.9 million

In a feel-good story of the offseason, Vučević is headed back to Orlando where he spent eight-plus seasons before he was traded to the Bulls at the 2021 trade deadline. The veteran big man landed in Boston at last season’s trade deadline and he struggled with injuries over the last portion of the regular season and during the Celtics’ first-round loss to the 76ers.

When available, Vučević can still stretch the floor with his shooting ability and grab rebounds. Although the Magic needed to add a rim protector—not an area where Vučević thrives—but Orlando’s playstyle around Paolo Banchero makes the most sense with an offensive-minded big. Vučević won’t start and he will likely be the third big behind Wendell Carter Jr. and Goga Bitadze, but he’s a solid veteran to add in the locker room for a team that hopes to turn a corner in the Eastern Conference. He still makes an impact when available and, debatably most importantly, he wants to be there.

The move becomes a question after the Magic hired Sean Sweeney, a defensive architect as a coach. However, Vučević’s signing is a low-risk, high-reward move at the veteran minimum. On paper, it’s a depth add, but it reunites a franchise hero with his longtime team in the twilight of his career. You can’t beat that.

Tobias Harris, San Antonio Spurs

Harris played excellent basketball in his last playoff run with the Pistons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract: Two years, $30.8 million

The Spurs needed to address the forward room over the offseason and they made a high-floor move by plucking Harris from the Pistons. He’ll be 34 years old next season, so you can question bringing in such a seasoned veteran at a somewhat high price at over $15 million a season for the next two years. However, he was Detroit’s best player in the playoffs other than Cade Cunningham last season and outperformed the two-year, $52 million deal the Pistons gave him two years ago. Detroit’s front office wishes it gave Harris a longer term contract now that he decided to walk this summer.

At this point in Harris’s career, he wants to win a title. He’s yet to win one through 15 NBA seasons and he makes the understandable decision that playing alongside Victor Wembanyama is his best opportunity to get a ring. Fit wise, Harrison Barnes was a free agent but he decided to sign a one-year deal to remain in San Antonio. Barnes started 52 games last season and Harris now brings a better option to either in the starting lineup when Devin Vassell or Julian Champagnie aren’t available or as a solid contributor off the bench. He was an extremely valuable locker-room presence in Detroit as the young team navigated the playoffs for the first time.

The Spurs now have Finals experience, but the addition of Harris brings a valuable veteran who remains effective on the court alongside the young core of Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper.

Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Clippers

Hachimura is a sweet shooter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract: Two years, $28 million

The Clippers got good value with this contract and provided themselves insurance in the process. Hachimura is a certified threat as a shooter on the floor. He hit 44% of his three-point tries last year and famously owns the NBA’s best three-point percentage in playoff history, draining 51% of his postseason attempts from beyond the arc in his career so far. He doesn’t shoot a high volume of threes, though, and doesn’t offer much else by way of impacting the floor; at 28 years old it’s unlikely Hachimura will develop those skills.

Which is why he was left out in the cold during the first wave of free agency, allowing L.A. to land him for a reasonable sum. After trading Kawhi Leonard the Clips are in need of minutes at forward and Hachimura can fill them while offering scoring punch to take the onus off Darius Garland and incoming rookie Keaton Wagler. What’s more, the Hachimura signing gives the team negotiating power with restricted free agent Bennedict Mathurin and ensures the cupboard of wings isn’t completely empty if things go sideways with him. It would be bad business to sign Hachimura to replace Mathurin given the front office gave up Zubac partially for Mathurin, but as an insurance policy? That’s smart.

It’s also a decently high upside gamble. It took a few years for Hachimura to find his footing in the NBA and he spent the last few seasons playing off very ball-dominant players for the Lakers. This year’s Clippers team should be more of an equal-opportunity offense, and it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see Hachimura take a leap to near 20 points per game in the scoring column as a result. And if not? A $14 million annual salary is but a drop in the ocean in the grand scheme of things. A lot of boxes checked for a fairly late in the process signing.

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