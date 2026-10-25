Wolverine's first comic book appearance was in The Incredible Hulk #180 in 1974. That appearance teased his full debut in The Incredible Hulk #181, which came out a month later. In his full debut, he was featured having a full-length fight with the Hulk. Wolverine would later join the X-Men in May of 1975 in Giant-Size X-Men #1.

Topps took over the license from Upper Deck for Marvel in 2025, where they continue their expansion from sports to entertainment. The cards below show the great work Topps has done to create some great cards for all fans.

Topps 2025 Marvel Studios Chrome Hugh Jackman Wolverine Auto 1/1

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Hugh Jackman has played Wolverine in live-action films since 2000, starting with the movie X-Men. His latest appearance was in Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024, and he holds the record for the longest career as a live-action Marvel character. Topps Chrome Marvel Studios was released in 2025, and the autograph of Hugh Jackman and a one-of-one sold for $33,500.

2025 Topps Marvel Mint Chrome Superfractor Wolverine

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Wolverine was an X-Man for over 50 years, joining in 1975 and remaining until he died in 2029. Topps Marvel Mint is a high-end exclusive product from Topps, and Wolverine's Minted Superfractor sold for $28,060.

1980 Marvel Terrabusi Wolverine PSA 9 Spain Version

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In 1980, Terrabusi created a Marvel sticker set for their products in Spain; later, a version was created in Argentina. This is considered Wolverine's rookie card, and a PSA nine sold for $20,800.

2025 Topps Deadpool Chrome Wolverine Superfractor

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Deadpool had his own set produced by Topps Chrome, and Wolverine was a big part of their latest movie. Wolverine's Superfractor sold for $20,000.

2017 Fleer Ultra Spider-Man Marvel Metal Purple Wolverine /5 PSA 8

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Wolverine's real name was James Howlett, and he was born in the late 19th century in Alberta, Canada. His father was the family's groundskeeper, Thomas Logan, but James didn't know that. After Thomas was fired, he broke into the Howlett house and killed John Howlett, the person James thought his dad was. James's mutation was activated when Thomas killed John, and in his rage, he killed Thomas with bone claws that emerged from his hands. He fled into the woods and from then on went by the name "Logan". The 1997 Fleer Ultra Precious Metal Gems, numbered to five, sold for $17,995.

2013 Marvel Fleer Retro Red Precious Metal Gems Wolverine /100 PSA 8

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Logan would fight in all of the major world conflicts, including the American Civil War, World War I, and World War II. The Precious Metal Gems from Fleer sold for $15,999.

2025 Topps Chrome Deadpool Wolverine Dual Auto /10

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Another big hit from the Deadpool Chrome set is a booklet signed by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. They both inscribed a message: Ryan wrote "God's Perfect Idiot," and Hugh wrote The X-Man. This booklet is numbered to ten and sold for $14,600.

2025 Topps Chrome Marvel Wolverine Reflections Superfractor

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Topps Chrome has a Super Short Print (SSP) where there is a reflection of another character on the card. To pay tribute to the fight with the Hulk, the Wolverine Reflections SSP has the Hulk in Wolverine's claws and sold for $14,500.

The Marvel market is up an absurd 127.59% over the last year, so it is no surprise to see the Wolverine market up as much as it with some of these large sales.