‘Completely Gutted’—Ryan Reynolds Gives Verdict on Historic Wrexham Season After Playoff Heartbreak

Ryan Reynolds admits he was “completely gutted” after Wrexham missed out on a place in the EFL Championship playoffs, but insisted he was still “incredibly proud” of everything they achieved this season.

The Red Dragons finished second in the English second tier after they drew 2–2 with Middlesbrough on the final day of the Championship season. It means they finished two points away from the playoff positions and a shot at promotion to the Premier League.

Phil Parkinson’s side knew no result would guarantee them a playoff spot on the final day, with Hull City and Derby County both in the race for sixth place. Wrexham were held to a draw by fifth-place Middlesbrough, while Hull defeated Norwich to clinch the final playoff position on a day when Derby lost to Sheffield United.

Even though they fell short at the final hurdle, Wrexham secured the highest league finish in the club’s 162-year history. They also reached the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 1997 and the League Cup fourth round for the first time since 1978. It gives them very solid foundations to build upon next season.

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Playoff Heartbreak



I am completely gutted by today’s result but incredibly proud of our season. We’ve come a long way in five years and this was the best result in our 150+ year history. More to do. But for now, we have so much to be proud of, Reds. pic.twitter.com/qPQywrC0mA — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 2, 2026

Reynolds and Rob Mac were not in attendance as Wrexham drew with Middlesbrough on the final day of the Championship season. The Hollywood duo have overseen a remarkable rise since they purchased the Welsh club in February 2021, with three successive promotions under manager Phil Parkinson.

Wrexham were not able to extend that unprecedented record to a fourth successive promotion, though they already exceeded many people’s expectations in their first season back in the Championship in 43 years.

Taking to social media shortly after the final-day draw, Reynolds shared a graphic that showed how far Wrexham have come since they purchased the club and urged fans to appreciate the journey they have been on.

“I am completely gutted by today’s result but incredibly proud of our season,” he wrote. “We’ve come a long way in five years, and this was the best result in our 150+ year history.

“More to do. But for now, we have so much to be proud of, Reds.”

Wrexham's Greatest Ever League Finishes

Rank/Season League Finish Finish in English Pyramid 1. 2025–26 7th in Championship 27th 2. 1978–79 15th in Second Division 37th T-3. 1979–80 16th in Second Division 38th T-3. 1980–81 16th in Second Division 38th 5. 1981–82 21st in Second Division 43rd

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