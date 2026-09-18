Wrexham Owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac Mock Rivals Over 'Spygate' Scandal

Wrexham co-chairmen Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac have poked fun at Southampton's involvement in the “Spygate” scandal ahead of their rematch this weekend.

In a new advert for Wrexham sponsor Firefox, the two owners highlight the importance of security while standing next to a tree, in a reference to the Southampton intern who was caught spying on a Middlesbrough training session ahead of their Championship playoff semifinal.

The minute-long social media advert has been timed to be released ahead of Wrexham's home match against Southampton this weekend, with Reynolds stating: “Today, for no particular reason, we want to talk about the importance of privacy.” Mac then adds: “Specifically, how to prevent spies from seeing what you're doing.”

Southampton Reminded ‘Spygate’ Won’t Be Forgotten

Thanks to @firefox for keeping moles out of our Racecourse and data. 😉



🔴⚪ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/vL1kQ9vTRx — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) September 17, 2026

Wrexham have divided opinion with the social media video, which has already been viewed several million times. Although many supporters believe it is a lighthearted jibe at their upcoming opponents, some believe it is in poor taste given the sensitive nature of the topic.

Reynolds and Mac have brought plenty of humor to soccer since completing their takeover of Wrexham in February 2021, with their Firefox advert the latest example of how they have adopted a different approach to soccer ownership.

The viral video begins with Mac and Reynolds emerging from behind a tree at a training ground before they speak about the importance of keeping information private from spies. Reynolds continues: “There's some things that you just don't want any other people to see, like your search queries about warts, or how to run a football club.”

Mac and Reynolds then take another lighthearted jibe at the “Spygate” scandal by stating that it is not just for Wrexham fans or people in Oxford, Ipswich or Middlesbrough—the three teams Southampton were found guilty of spying on.

Reynolds finishes by saying: “Refreshing, huh? An organization that actually respects your privacy,” before it is revealed that the pair have been spying on the Southampton pickleball team.

What Was the Southampton Spygate Drama?

Southampton admitted three counts of spying on opponents last season. | Warren Little/Getty Images

Southampton were kicked out of the Championship playoff final following their admission to multiple breaches of federation regulations, specifically those “requiring Clubs to act with the utmost good faith and prohibiting the observation of another Club’s training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match.”

The landmark case, branded “Spygate,” surfaced publicly on May 8 after Southampton were charged with spying on upcoming playoff opponents Middlesbrough.

A Southampton junior performance analyst was caught on CCTV at the Middlesbrough training ground and was accused of recording the training session. Southampton later admitted to additional breaches concerning a December match against Oxford United and an April clash with Ipswich Town.

In addition to losing the opportunity to compete for roughly $295 million in the Championship promotion playoffs, Southampton entered the new season with a four-point penalty. They have since overturned that deficit and sit ninth in the division, three points ahead of Wrexham. Tonda Eckert's side would currently be second in the table without the points deduction.