2025 Topps Chrome Sapphire Marvel Studios A Guide: 1/1s, Parallels and Inserts

Topps Sapphire is one of the most recognizable brands in the sports card hobby, and collectors most commonly recognize it as containing chrome cards of the major sports. Now, it's catalog is expanding with the inclusion of 2025 Topps Chrome Sapphire Marvel Studios. Collectors of non-sport cards can now find autographs of their favorite characters on the high eye-appeal chrome finish of these cards, along with parallels and inserts.

Here is what collectors need to know about this release.

2025 Topps Chrome Sapphire Marvel Studios Hobby Box breakdown

Hobby boxes were up for sale on the Topps website for $379.99 on January 16th, but collectors will likely be able to find them on the secondary market for a slightly higher price. Given the rise of non-sport over the past year, collectors have been anticipating this product. Hobby boxes contain 8 packs with four cards per pack. Single autographs fall 1 in every 32 packs, while dual and triple autographs will be tougher pulls. Whatever the card may be, autographs will be in demand, along with the rare parallels of some of the top characters in the product.

2025 Topps Chrome Sapphire Marvel Studios Hobby Box | Checklist Insider

Topps' latest Marvel Sapphire release brings parallels for collectors to chase after

The release contains a 200 card base set for collectors to put together that contains some of the greatest characters from the Marvel universe. All of the base cards have a blue refractor type of background, which stays consistent with prior Sapphire releases for other sports. The parallels however is where some added appeal starts to kick in. Notable parallels collectors can look for in this year's release include: Green (1 in 5 packs), Orange (1 in 17 packs), Black (1 in 42 packs), Red (1 in 84 packs), and Padparadscha (1 in 420 packs), which is a 1/1.

2025 Topps Chrome Sapphire Marvel Studios Spider-Man Padparadscha Parallel | Checklist Insider

Inserts and Multi-autographed cards take center stage in the new product

The main insert in this year's release is one that has featured before, Sapphire Selections. These cards have the character front and center on the card, with their name appearing on the bottom on a sapphire logoplate. This insert is one that has some great eye appeal, and for those who are fans of a particular character, getting this card might be high on a priority list.

2025 Topps Chrome Sapphire Marvel Studios Groot Sapphire Selections | Checklist Insider

Single autographs will be the most common to find, falling 1 in 32 packs. A preview image of a Mister Fantastic autograph (Pedro Pascal) shows what these cards look like. The autograph is located at the bottom of the card, while blue overtakes the remainder of the card, along with the character. The Marvel and Topps Chrome logos can also be found at the top of the card.

2025 Topps Chrome Sapphire Marvel Studios Mister Fantastic Autograph | Checklist Insider

Triple Autographs will be the hardest to find, but could be argued to be one of the biggest chase elements of the release. The odds of finding one are 1 in 1,163 packs. With only 8 packs per box, collectors will have to do some digging to pull one of these, and it will be interesting to see what these cards will command on the open market.

2025 Topps Chrome Sapphire Marvel Studios DareDevil/Fisk/Castle Triple Autograph | Checklist Insider

2025 Topps Chrome Sapphire Marvel Studios has officially released, and collectors will be able to start chasing after it's key components. Autographs will be one of the main draws, with single, double, and triple autographs existing. Inserts and parallels also take center stage, with one of ones being contained in some boxes. As non-sport cards have become more popular, it would not be a surprise to see this set be popular in the hobby space as well.

