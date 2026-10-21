The Cards That Showcase Chris Webber’s Unique Game

At his best, Chris Webber had an answer for just about anything a defense threw at him, surveying the floor from the elbow or high post, drawing double teams and threading slick bounce passes through the tightest of spaces.

Few big men in the ’90s had his combination of ball-handling, court vision, and scoring touch, and even fewer would push the ball in the open court with his flair for the spectacular or mean-mug a defender after a violent throwdown.

“C-Webb” arrived in the NBA just as a new wave of premium basketball card products entered the market, and left just as many of the manufacturers that defined the ’90s were disappearing.

Let’s take a timeout and revisit some of the standout cards from the Hall of Famer’s playing days, starting with a landmark rookie-year parallel.

1993 Topps Finest Refractor

PSA 9 copies of Webber's 1993 Finest Refractor are up 44% over the last year. | Card Ladder

The Magic stunned the basketball world on Draft night in 1993 by passing on the chance to pair Webber, the No. 1 pick, with Shaquille O’Neal, and instead sent the Fab Five star to Golden State for Penny Hardaway and future Draft capital.

Webber’s NBA debut coincided with the inaugural release of Topps Finest, the first basketball product to feature chromium-style cards and groundbreaking refractor parallels.

With its distinctive rainbow finish that shifts under the light, Webber’s relatively rare #212 Refractor remains his most coveted rookie-year card. According to Card Ladder, only two PSA 10 copies sold in the past year, with the most recent bringing in $5,320, up 44.59%. PSA 9 copies have gained nearly as much, climbing 44.31% from $492 to $710.

1993 Stadium Club Beam Team

The Michigan standout lived up to the hype, averaging 17.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 blocks per game with the Warriors (plus one epic yam on Charles Barkley) and narrowly edging Hardaway for Rookie of the Year honors.

Webber is one of the notable rookies in the second edition of Stadium Club’s popular Beam Team insert set, which layers metallic beams over action shots. His card shows the Warriors forward snatching a rebound out of midair above two defenders.

Webber's 1993 Beam Team remains affordable, but prices for raw and graded copies have nearly doubled over the last year. | Card Ladder

While the card remains generally affordable, prices for raw and lower-graded versions have climbed substantially year over year. Raw copies, now around $8, and PSA 8s at $31 have each increased roughly 120%. PSA 10s have nearly doubled over the same period, rising from $264 to $525, a record high in Card Ladder’s database.

1994 Ultra Power in the Key

Despite a promising start, Webber bristled at Don Nelson’s coaching style and what he perceived as disrespectful treatment, eventually refusing to play for the Warriors if the team retained its head coach.

Webber’s 15-year contract somehow included an escape clause after just one season, which allowed him to opt out of his deal and become a restricted free agent. After sitting out the start of the following season, he was traded to Washington in November 1994, reuniting with former Michigan teammate Juwan Howard.

Webber's 1994 Ultra Power in the Key is one of very few releases from that year that show him in a Bullets uniform. | Card Ladder

Only a handful of Webber’s second-year cards show him in that distinctive ’90s Bullets jersey, and none has a more peak-’90s design than his 1994-95 Ultra Power in the Key #9. A multicolored court illustration serves as the backdrop for a cutout image of the forward flushing down a two-handed slam.

With a population of just five in PSA’s database, the most recent 10 sold for $300 in June 2025, up 50% from the previous sale a year earlier. Meanwhile, the last two PSA 9s sold for just $26 and $23, less than the cost of grading them.

1997 Hoops High Voltage

In his first game against his former team, Webber messed around, racked up a 40-point triple-double, and brought excitement back to Washington with his dazzling dunks and unselfish play.

His immense potential translated into All-Star production over four years in D.C., where he averaged around 20 points and 10 rebounds and helped return the Bullets to the playoffs.

Raw copies of Webber's 1997 Hoops High have seen a 240% year-over-year increase. | Card Ladder

Webber is one of 20 players featured in the 1997-98 Hoops High Voltage set, built around players who electrify the crowd. His card captures him driving toward the basket against dizzying black-and-white swirls that look like something out of The Twilight Zone.

The raw version has by far the biggest year-over-year gain among Webber’s cards tracked by Card Ladder, climbing from $20 to $69, while a PSA 9 has risen 60% to $160.

1999 Skybox Apex Net Shredders

On May 14, 1998, also known as the night of the equally polarizing Seinfeld finale, the Wizards shockingly traded Webber, who faced off-court controversies and questions about his leadership, to the Kings for Mitch Richmond and Otis Thorpe.

Despite his initial skepticism, the trade proved to be the turning point of Webber’s career. As the versatile centerpiece of Sacramento’s fast, free-flowing offense, No. 4 finally had the opportunity to fully showcase his extraordinary range of skills, orchestrating the game with point guard-like vision, a soft touch, and incredible power.

1999 Skybox APEX Net Shredders featured swatches of game-used basketball nets. | Card Ladder

While memorabilia cards were becoming more common at the time, they were far from routine. Only two years after Upper Deck introduced game-worn jersey cards, pieces of courts, basketballs, and shoes began making their way into packs.

In 1999, SkyBox APEX Net Shredders took it a step first further by featuring swatches of game-used basketball nets, which Webber was indeed shredding to the tune of 24.5 points per game, the sixth-highest average in the league.

Only three copies have sold over the last two years, with prices ranging from $67 to $104.

1999 Fleer Focus Fresh Ink and Skybox Autographics

Webber earned five consecutive All-Star selections from 2000 to 2004, led the "Greatest Show on Court” Kings to five straight 50-win seasons, and helped Sacramento reach the 2002 Western Conference Finals. (We won’t get into the conspiracy theories surrounding that series here, but we all know what happened.)

What Webber didn’t do during that time was sign a lot of cards. Unlike many of his contemporaries, he left behind relatively few notable pack-issued autographs from his NBA playing days.

He doesn’t appear on the first three ‘90s Skybox Autographics checklists, and is paired with other players on dual-signed cards in the 1997 Stadium Club Co-Signers set.

Unlike many of his peers, Webber has only a small handful of pack-issued autograph cards. | Card Ladder

His first of just a handful of standalone playing-day autographs arrived in 1999, when Webber signed for short-printed Fleer Focus Fresh Ink and SkyBox Autographics releases. His Fresh Ink has routinely sold for $200 to $300, while the more sought-after Autographics has reached as high as $1,500, with the most recent copy selling for $911 in September.

2006 Topps Chrome Superfractor

Webber was still playing at an MVP-caliber level for the championship-contending Kings in 2003 when a serious knee injury altered the course of his career and the team’s fortunes. Microfracture surgery cost him much of his explosiveness and mobility, transforming him into more of a ground-bound passer and mid-range jumpshooter.

Sacramento’s championship window with Webber soon closed, and the forward spent his final seasons in Philadelphia and Detroit before a short-lived second stint in Golden State ended after just nine games.

Webber's 2006 Topps Chrome Superfractor sold for $6.6.k in 2023. | Card Ladder

Among Webber’s biggest late-career cards is his 2006 Topps Chrome Superfractor, which sold for $6,655 in January 2023. A year after his retirement in 2008, Panini took over as the NBA’s exclusive licensed card manufacturer. Since then, the company has produced far more autographed and game-worn patch cards of Webber than were ever available during his playing days.

But for all the signatures and memorabilia pieces that have followed, Webber’s most appealing cards are still the ones that capture him in his playing days, with bold, unmistakably ’90s designs fit for a forward who was revolutionizing the position with an unparalleled skill set.