Recent Kaboom card sales show continued strength
Panini's popular Kaboom cards, with their eye-popping comic-book style design have long proven to be chase cards for many collectors. This week alone saw 19 sales of Kaboom cards of $10,000 or more. Let's take a look at a few such sales and the state of the Kaboom card market.
This 2023/24 Panini Crown Royale Stephen Curry Gold Kaboom numbered to 10 sold on Aug. 10 for $75,000. This is the biggest Kaboom sale since July 31, when a Caitlin Clark Panini Rookie Royalty Gold numbered to 10 sold for $80,000.
Jayden Daniels' sensational rookie campaign launched the Washington Commanders signal-caller into the elite tier of the hobby, and expectations are sky-high heading into this season. This PSA 10 2024 Panini Absolute Gold Kaboom numbered to 10 sold for $65,000 on Aug. 14. This is the biggest sale of this card yet. Daniels' Jersey Number match (#5) of the card, also a PSA 10, sold for $62,200 on Mar. 8.
This PSA 9 case hit insert 2013 Panini Innovation Kaboom LeBron James card sold this week for $20,000. A PSA 10 is the top sale of this card, and it went for $43,200 on Mar. 21. There have been two other sales of PSA 9 versions of this card in 2025, selling for just over $8,500 and $10,600, respectively. Per Card Ladder, LeBron has the top sale of any Kaboom card in history. In Oct. 2024 his 2018 Panini Kaboom Gold numbered to 10 sold for $225,000 in a private sale.