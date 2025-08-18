Benjamin Sesko; new Manchester United star and his cards
After a transfer saga that lasted into August, 22-year old striker prospect Benjamin Sesko ultimately chose to join Manchester United over Newcastle United, in a deal that cost the Red Devils almost $100 million. Could Sesko's cards take off now that he's joined one of soccer's most important institutions?
For the former English soccer juggernauts who have fallen on hard times since legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson retired over a decade ago, there's renewed optimism that Sesko, along with other new additions Matheus Cunha and Brian Mbuemo, can restore the club to glory. While Sesko and the rest of his teammates were held off the scoresheet in a 1-0 loss to Arsenal on opening day, the team already looks markedly improved. Given time to settle, Sesko should be the recipient of a ton of quality scoring chances.
The top Sesko sale to date is for this 2021 Topps Stadium Club Chrome Superfractor which sold for $14,000 in 2023. The question of Sesko's ceiling takes in a combination of factors for collectors. On the one hand, there's his clear potential. A quick perusal of his highlights reveal a devastating athleticism for his 6' 5" frame, an elite vertical that helps make him one of the most dangerous headers of the ball in the game, and a thunderous strike. Still, Sesko remains somewhat raw, and will be thrust into a team desperate for goals. Can he deliver right away? Will collectors remain patient as he settles into the team?
Despite the club's relative lack of success since Ferguson retired, there's simply no doubting that Manchester United remains a massive piece of the fabric of world soccer. One of the most valuable sporting institutions in the world, its global brand means that if you can break big with Manchester United, there's a chance you can yourself become a global icon. Sesko is surrounded by players like Cunha, Mbuemo and Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, all of whom seem tailor-made to bring the best out of the young striker.
In terms of recent sales, there have been a couple of big bites on Sesko cards as his transfer to United became more likely. On Aug. 8, this 2021/22 Topps Finest Superfractor Auto sold for $8,000 - making it the second-highest Sesko sale to date.
Even more recently, on Aug.17 - the day of Sesko's Manchester United debut - this PSA 9 Chrome Sapphire card numbered to five sold for $1,680 through Fanatics Collect. The only other sale for a PSA 9 version of this card came in June 2024, when it went for $1,000.
While Sesko, much like his new team, is very much a work in progress, his skill set and the increasing level of talent surrounding him, combined with his place in one of sports' most famous franchises, make him a player collectors of the Beautiful Game should keep an eye on.