Top 5 2025-26 Topps NBA Card Sales of the Week

With a week of sales data on the new 2025-26 Topps Chrome NBA, we are seeing where the case-hit market is starting to settle and have also seen the first few sales from low-numbered hits from the big stars. It looks like the market for Ultra Violet case hits is strong! We've only seen one sale of a player not named Cooper Flagg in the top sales so far. Spoiler alert: The Hobby is paying massive money for Cooper Flagg autographs.

5. Damian Lillard Superfractor 1/1

Damian Lillard | CardLadder

The only card from someone not named Cooper Flagg that cracks the top 10 sales of the week is Damian Lillard's superfractor 1/1, which sold for a whopping $5,000 on December 22nd. While the rest of the list will feature different cards from the top rookie in the class, I did want to highlight Lillard making the list. It's a reminder that many cards have huge values in this product, not just Cooper Flagg, LeBron James, or Victor Wembanyama.

4. Cooper Flagg Next Stop Signatures /150 - On Card Auto

Cooper Flagg | CardLadder

The Cooper Flagg portion of the article begins now. Our first stop is an on-card auto /150 from the Next Stop insert set. This sold for $5,288 as a best offer on eBay. A huge sale for a /150 auto! So big, in fact, the next highest sales for an /150 auto are Kon Knueppel ($1,150) and Derik Queen ($350). The Flagg market will continue to dominate this list for the coming weeks, but hopefully, we'll see some different faces as more cards get hit.

3. Cooper Flagg Gold Refractor Auto - Redemption

Cooper Flagg | CardLadder

Shocker, another Cooper Flagg card makes the list! This time, a redemption makes our list. It seems odd that the Gold /50 autographs are redemptions while the /150's were live in the product. You would certainly hope they would be live, but at least we know Flagg is signing. This redemption sold for $9,999.99 as a buy-it-now on eBay. Some may be surprised by that figure when they see the next one on our list.

2. Cooper Flagg Orange Geometric Auto /25

Cooper Flagg | CardLadder

Well, well, well... if it isn't Cooper Flagg on the list again. This orange geometric auto /25 sold for $10,000, just a penny more than the redemption for the true gold auto. Collectors should not be surprised to see a geometric of a lower-numbered auto selling for around a true auto of a higher-numbered auto. Plus, the premium collectors put on gold. Weirdly enough, there was a redemption for the same card that also sold for $10,000 over the weekend.

1. Cooper Flagg Black Refractor Auto /10

Cooper Flagg | CardLadder

Our top sale of the week is none other than Cooper Flagg, and a massive hit that sold on December 22nd, his Black Refractor auto /10 for $26,000 on eBay. The biggest sale of the new Topps Chrome set, by far, comes from one of the biggest Cooper Flagg cards in the set. For comparison, a case of 2025-26 First Day Issue Topps Chrome sold for $25,000 on eBay last week. After a slight dip in the middle of November, the Cooper Flagg market is on fire again with the release of Topps Chrome.

