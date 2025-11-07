2025 Panini Mosaic Football Card Release Preview

2025 Mosaic Football has become a fan favorite release every year due to it's design, chase cards, and strong checklists. This year's edition looks to be no different, and it is currently slated to release on November 7th. Mosaic does also continue the trend of being a slightly higher end product as far as cost goes. While the price on the Panini website is not yet known, other retailers are having their pre-sale prices at around $550. Ahead of release, here is a look at the product.

Parallels/Box Breakdown

There is a base set in Mosaic, but parallels will be what collectors are looking for. There will be no shortage of them, with countless colors scattered throughout the product. The parallels range from Blue Scope to Red Scope, and Green and Genesis. These parallels are not numbered, but there will be some that are: Gold Sparkle (/24), Green Sparkle (/8), and Black Mosaic (/1) among others. For collectors who put together rainbows, this will certainly be a tough one to do.

2025 Mosaic Football Travis Hunter Gold Parallel | Checklist Insider

There are more than just hobby boxes that will come out for this product, and they include retail options like blaster and mega boxes. This year also sees ornament boxes, which have a festive theme to them. The hobby box will be the main focus however, as this is where hits will be guaranteed. On average, a hobby box will contain 2 autographs, along with 20 total parallels. 20 Inserts can also be found among the 10 packs that house 15 cards. With only two autographs, collectors will be hoping for low numbered parallels of key players to come out of packs that they rip.

Inserts

SSP and SP Inserts make a return this year, perhaps most notably in the Micro Mosaic set. This is a set that has sold well in recent years, and a preview image of Josh Allen was released ahead of the product launching. The Micro Mosaic set is considered to be an SSP, so it is going to be tough pull.

2025 Mosaic Football Josh Allen Micro Mosaic Insert | Checklist Insider

An insert that is slightly easier to pull (but still difficult) is the Stained Glass insert. It features a player amid a stained glass background, along with the Mosaic logo, player name, and team. These cards have some great eye appeal, and could end up being one of the more popular inserts to chase after.

2025 Mosaic Football Lamar Jackson Stained Glass Insert | Checklist Insider

Autographs

Autographs will be the primary hit in hobby boxes, and collectors will be hoping for low numbers and big names. Rookie autographs will be one of the main focuses, with names like Ashton Jeanty, Abdul Carter, Shedeur Sanders, and Cam Skattebo having autographs in the release. Autographs of former and current players can also be found, with names such as Marcus Allen, Ceedee Lamb, Justin Herbert, and JJ McCarthy appearing on the checklist. While some names do not appear in the product, the selection still offers a wide variety for collectors to look after.

2025 Mosaic Football Ashton Jeanty Rookie Autograph | Checklist Insider

Online Selling

Given the products' amount of parallels and autographs, the product will be in demand in online breaks. On release day, Blez Sportscards will be opening the product, with spots starting at $1 via auction. Breaks will move fast due to their not being a ton of packs in a box, and collectors looking for current rookies or teams may want to tune in to the break and see if they can snag a spot. The break goes live at 10 PM on November 7th, and can be found here.

With the NFL season now officially half way over, collectors are starting to see which rookies are performing above the rest, and 2025 Mosaic Football presents the next chance to get their cards. With Mosaic being popular among hobbyists the past few years, it is possible the 2025 edition will keep that trend going. 2025 Mosaic Football will be released on November 7th, 2025 nationwide.

