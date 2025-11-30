Three must have cards for the Barry Larkin collector

Barry Larkin played his entire 19 year MLB career with the Cincinnati Reds, a feat rarely accomplished in today's day in age. Originally drafted by the Reds in the 1982 MLD Draft, Larkin chose to attend the University of Michigan and was a two-sport athlete for their baseball team and football team. After deciding to play baseball exclusively he was again drafted by the Reds in the first round of the 1985 MLB draft and made his debut with the Reds in 1986.

Following his nearly two-decade career, Larkin was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2012 on his third ballot. Here are three of the best cards any Barry Larkin collector would like to add to their collection.

1993 Topps Finest Refractor

Barry Larkin's 1993 Topps Finest Refractor, graded a PSA GEM MT 10 | PSA | https://tinyurl.com/4mtvzxud

The 1993 Topps Finest set is one of the first to include the refractor card. Barry Larkin's, card number 114, is one of his top cards. The card features an art-deco design that follows the design trends of the 90s. The rainbow that glistens in the light is the sure sign it's a refrator.

According to PSA, a PSA GEM MT 10 is valued at about $875. PSA also indicates that the last sale was for $998.88 that occurred on September 10, 2024. The rarity is a big part of the value, with a pop count for PSA GEM MT 10s is only at 16 total.

1987 Fleer Gloss

1987 Fleer Gloss Barry Larkin, graded PSA GEM MT 10 | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/58xu7mj7

The first rookie card on this list comes out of a special set from Fleer. His 1987 Fleer Glossy is one of the first sets with a type of parallel. The glossy sets is distinguishable by the obvious, the glossy finish. It also will have a brighter back of the card.

If you want a PSA 10 of this card, it's probably going to cost you around $200. PSA says the value of this is $183.67 with the last sale occurring on September 9, 2025. That sale was for $179.50, but a sale on June 7, 2024 went for over $200, according to PSA.

1987 Topps Tiffany

1987 Topps Tiffany Barry Larkin, graded PSA GEM MT 10 | eBay | https://ebay.us/m/QX5hSd

The number one card on the list is Barry Larkin's 1987 Topps Tiffany. Like the Fleer Glossy, this set distinguishes itself by a bright backside. Another early parallel, this card is actually a little cheaper for collectors to buy than the Fleer Glossy. One of the main drivers of the cheaper price between the Tiffany and Fleer Glossy is the pop count. With a PSA 10 pop count of 547, collectors can get one of these for about $150, according to PSA.

But the PSA value estimate of is a little low compared to the last four sales. Last four sales occurred on September 9, September 22, October 12, and November 3, all in 2025. And the sale prices were $143.50, $157.50, $175, and $215.50, respectively to the dates.

While Barry Larkin played during what's considered the junk wax era, and it could be hard to find cards of his with scarcity. But given the few parallels that started to emerge from that era, collectors are sure to find some cards with relatively decent rarity for the time period.

