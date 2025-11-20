PSA clarifies turnaround times as grading stays busy

Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), has announced an update to their turnaround times. In an email to PSA users, and on their website, the company said that they will now begin counting turnaround times when they initially receive a package. PSA now says 95 days as the estimated turnaround time for their value bulk submission level. Each level has an increase relative their previous estimated turnaround times.

RELATED: Rare Pokémon ties record sale at auction

Updated turnaround times can be found on PSA's website. | PSA | https://tinyurl.com/4w2ckf9d

While the jump from 65 business days to 95 days is an increase, collectors who have sent cards to PSA recently won't see much difference with their next set of cards sent to the company. In an email to PSA account holders, PSA is indicating that they will now start the turnaround timeline when they receive the package. Prior, the timeline would not start until the cards were checked in and entered the grading process.

Those who have sent cards to PSA recently know that their cards could be sitting in the 'Order Arrived' step of the process for up to a month. PSA now has just included that 30 days prior to entering the 'Order Prep' stage of the grading process.

PSA has changed how what they consider the turnaround times for submissions. | PSA

While it seems like a change, in reality they are just reclassifying what they consider to be the turnaround times. One information page regarding turnaround times, PSA wrote "you may notice longer estimates as a result, but nothing about our process is slowing down. This change simply provides a more accurate view of the time your items spend with PSA, helping you plan your collecting, trading, and selling decisions with greater confidence."

At the bottom of the page, PSA says that while they are still adhering to their grading standards and practices, the are hiring and onboarding new graders to potentially speed up the process and turnaround times.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: