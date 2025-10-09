Thursday Night is Gem Mint Night for Online Selling

When a collector puts together a collection, there could be an endless list of cards they could add to their want list. Some like vintage, and some like ultra-modern and chase after the latest rookie sensations. Whatever the case, that is one of the things that makes the sports card hobby so unique and diverse - everyone has the ability to collect what they want, and the ability to obtain cards for their collections. eBay Live will be holding a Gem Mint Night on Thursday, October 9th, which will provide collectors an opportunity to take part in an event with important cards up for auction. On that note, let's discuss what Gem Mint Night means, and some details about the event.

What is Gem Mint Night?

Gem Mint Night is a event where cards are auctioned off that are either in a quality that will grade gem mint or higher, or are already graded gem mint or higher. The grades that would qualify for this would be a BGS 9.5, BGS 10, or a PSA 10. Ungraded cards can also be part of the event, if they are significant enough in quality, and also have high demand and value. In short, the cards that get included to be up for bid are truly ones that will be major parts of one's collection, and is a great opportunity for collectors around the globe.

What time does the event start?

PC Sportscards will be hosting the event, and it will be starting at 6 PM on Thursday, October 9th on eBay Live. All cards in the event will start at $1 on auction, and they will be on a 20 second timer. It is advertised as containing cards that range from a value of $60-$2,000. Both graded and non-graded cards will be included in the event as well. All sports will be included in the event. At the time of writing, it is not known what specific cards will be included in the Gem Mint Night, so collectors will have to tune in to find out. For collectors that are interested, it can be found here once it goes live.

Gem Mint Night looks to be quite the night in the hobby, and collectors from around the globe have the chance to bid on some major cards in the hobby. With grading being a major tenet of the hobby, getting cards in good condition is at a big premium. And, what collectors don't want to add PSA or BGS 10 cards to their collection? PC Sportscards will kick off their event on eBay Live on Thursday October 9th at 6 PM.

