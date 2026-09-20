With Week 2 of the NFL season upon us, we look back at the top sales after Week 1 in the NFL. The list features legends and an unsurprising name after an explosive first game of the year.

As the season goes on, we'll certainly see some of the rookies make this sort of list, but for now, with only 2026 Topps Flagship Football out, our top sales are legend-heavy.

5) 2025 Absolute Kaboom! Peyton Manning Super Bowl Horizontal Purple PSA 10

2025 Absolute Kaboom! Super Bowl Horizontal Purple Peyton Manning PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Sale Details: $39,809 on September 15, 2026 via eBay

PSA 10 Population: 10

We start our list with the great Peyton Manning on a Kaboom! Purple Parallel honors his Super Bowl win and MVP performance in Super Bowl XLI in 2007, his lone championship with the Indianapolis Colts. Manning won his second Super Bowl ring with the Denver Broncos, concluding his legendary NFL career in 2016.

4) 2024 Panini Prizm Deca Caleb Williams Black Prizm 1-of-1 PSA 8

2024 Panini Prizm Deca Black Prizm 1-of-1 Caleb Williams PSA 8 | Card Ladder

Sale Details: Sold for $70,125.60 on September 17, 2026, per Card Ladder.

The 2024 NFL Draft class featured quarterbacks as top picks in the first round; the crown jewel of that draft class, going No. 1 overall, was Caleb Williams to the Chicago Bears. While not his best rookie card, the Prizm Deca Black 1/1 is one of the best licensed cards from Williams' rookie year.

3) 1976 Topps Walter Payton #148 CGC 8/ Auto 9

1976 Topps Auto Walter Payton #148 CGC 8/ Auto 9 | Heritage Auctions. HA.com. Via Card Ladder

Sale Details: Sold for $73,200 on September 18, 2026 through Heritage Auctions.

Number 3 on our list is a signed rookie card for Walter Payton, the amazing perennial All-Pro running back who played his 13-year career with the Chicago Bears. His card market has been something to behold over the past week, with another one of his signed rookie cards sold for $64,050 on September 18, 2026, which would have put him in the #5 spot on our list too, but we like to avoid duplication where possible. In any event, Sweetness is doing great

2) 2017 National Treasures Patrick Mahomes Jersey Number Auto /15 BGS 9.5

2017 National Treasures Green Jersey Number Auto /15 Patrick Mahomes II BGS 9.5 | Card Ladder

Sale Details: $90,000 on September 17, 2026

This 2017 National Treasures card features a tricolor patch in the red, yellow, and white of the Kansas City Chiefs' uniform and a blue autograph. The card is numbered up to the player's jersey number, in this case 15, for the brilliant and freshly back from injury this season, Patrick Mahomes II! This, a rookie card for the outrageously talented player, is an absolute beauty.

1) 2021 Panini Absolute Kaboom! Tom Brady Gold /10 BGS 9

2021 Panini Absolute Kaboom! Gold /10 Tom Brady BGS 9 | Card Ladder

Sale Details: Sold on September 17, 2026 $93,750 through Card Ladder confirmed source.

And the top of our list is Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr., FOX announcer and wellness entrepreneur. Brad is also minority owner of the following teams: WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, and Birmingham City FC an English football club. Turns out, Brady played a bit of football himself, American Football that is, with the New England Patriots prior to retiring a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

Brady now also is a card shop/ sports memorabilia business partner, movie producer, and has made the top spot on our list for the first of many Top 5 Football Cards of the Week!