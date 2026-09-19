Steelers vs. Patriots Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2 (Stacking Stevenson)

The New England Patriots are looking for a better showing when they open up the home portion of their schedule in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Patriots mustered just 10 points in a Week 1 loss to the Seahawks, but they’ve had a few extra days off after that Wednesday night defeat.

Meanwhile, the Steelers got off on the right foot with a 20-13 victory in Atlanta, although the Falcons had to turn to Cooper Rush under center.

New England got a 21-14 home win against the Steelers early on in the season last year.

Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Steelers vs. Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Steelers vs. Patriots

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Rhamondre Stevenson OVER 70.5 Rush + Rec Yards (-116)

Rhamondre Stevenson Anytime Touchdown (+110)

Aaron Rodgers UNDER 0.5 Interceptions (-139)

Rhamondre Stevenson OVER 70.5 Rush + Rec Yards (-116)

Rhamondre Stevenson had a decent showing in Week 1, rushing for 51 yards on 18 carries while reeling in five of six targets for 44 yards. Those 95 yards led the team, and he’ll once again be a focal point against this Steelers defense.

The Falcons leaned heavily on Bijan Robinson against the Steelers last week as the star back ran for 83 yards on 21 carries and had 90 receiving yards on eight catches. Now, Stevenson won’t be used as much as Robinson was for the Falcons, but this also isn’t a high number at 70.5.

TreVeyon Henderson appears ready to go for Week 2, which will eat into Stevenson’s touches, but that also explains why this line is down a bit for the veteran back.

Rhamondre Stevenson Anytime Touchdown (+110)

I’m doubling down a bit on Stevenson by taking him to score a touchdown as well.

The running back scored nine touchdowns in 14 games last season, seven on the ground and two through the air. It was a career high for the fifth-year pro, who found paydirt in each of the Patriots’ final three games of the regular season and then again in the Super Bowl.

Aaron Rodgers UNDER 0.5 Interceptions (-139)

Aaron Rodgers only threw seven interceptions in 16 games last season, and he completed 24 of 40 passes without turning the ball over in Week 1.

The Patriots were toward the bottom of the league in interceptions last season, only picking off 10 passes, tied for the 11th-fewest in the NFL. Of course, they didn’t record an interception in Week 1 while largely playing against Drew Lock.

I expect the veteran quarterback to take care of the football once again in a road battle against the Patriots.

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