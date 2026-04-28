Unfortunately Timed Magazine Cover Names Mike Vrabel Most Influential Bostonian

Mike Vrabel is having quite a year. First he took the Patriots back to the Super Bowl and headed into the offseason as the head coach of one of the NFL's up and coming teams. Then things started to fall apart as New England was preparing for the NFL draft. Photographs leaked of the coach at a resort with NFL insider Dianna Russini and the fallout from that has been very public.

Vrabel probably hoped that skipping the third day of the draft to attend counseling would help people move on, but instead someone was taking pictures of him as he bought an airport sweatshirt and his quick return to work seemed dubious to some, but what else would you expect from the most influential Bostonian?

On Tuesday morning Vrabel and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye were named the most influential Bostonians in Boston Magazine's list of the 150 Most Influential Bostonians of 2026. The timing is absolutely incredible and also a reminder that a deadline is a deadline. Once the editorial calendar is locked in and the issue featuring the influential Bostonians list is headed to the publisher it doesn't matter that the guy sitting at No. 1 with the big splashy accompanying graphic can't be taken off the list, no matter what is happening in his personal life.

Power looks different in every town. Ours comes with a championship ring, a lab coat, a Bakemas cookie, and 351 town names in alphabetical order. Meet the 150 people shaping Boston in 2026 here. Don't agree? See you in the comments. https://t.co/jkpWmn3oSf pic.twitter.com/Zqrdec6kkG — Boston Magazine (@BostonMagazine) April 28, 2026

Based on the cover image, there must have been some serious time constraints which explains how you publish a paragraph like this two weeks after a guy had to miss work to attend counseling after he was caught at a hotel and bar six years apart with someone who isn't his wife:

Yes, they lost the Super Bowl. And it stung like the bitter cold. But they showed this city what it looks like to overcome adversity—on the field and off. For a city that needed it, the joy was real. That doesn’t go away.

If the Patriots are going to have a repeat of last season when they went 14-3 and won the AFC championship, they're certainly going to have to overcome adversity on the field and off. Luckily, according to this article, joy doesn't go away. Vrabel will certainly put that to the test.

It says a lot about Vrabel's importance in the area that he even made the list in the first place. Recently fired Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, who both actually coached their teams to championships, did not make the cut.

One person who did however is the spouse of the person Vrabel shared the magazine cover with. That's right, Boston Magazine bookended their list with Drake and Ann Michael Maye, "The First Lady of New England," came in at No. 150 on the list with the magazine noting she's, "Just a girl from North Carolina who met her husband in middle school, bakes her own bread, and somehow ended up with all of Boston in the palm of her hand." What a wholesome story that must be.

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