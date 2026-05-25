2026 Bowman Baseball was released just over a week ago, and some major sales have started to pop up. For the sake of this list, the only type of sale included is eBay auctions, and players are only included on the list once.

While players like Ethan Holliday and Shohei Ohtani can take up numerous spots, this limit gives collectors an idea of other players who are selling well. The cards selling well include some of the top prospects and chrome parallel autographs.

Here is a look at four of the top 2026 Bowman Baseball sales via auction since it's release.

2026 Bowman Baseball Ethan Holliday Red Refractor Autograph

2026 Bowman Baseball Ethan Holliday Red Refactor Autograph | eBay

Sale Price: $15,401

Ethan Holliday is one of the top, if not the top, chase in 2026 Bowman Baseball. Therefore, collectors are searching high and low, trying to pull some of his first licensed autographs. The value of a 1st Bowman autograph can be quite high, especially for a player who turns out to be a star in the league. The top sale is Holliday's Red Refractor autograph, which is limited to only five copies and includes an on-card autograph.

2026 Bowman Baseball Shohei Ohtani Anime SP Insert

2026 Bowman Baseball Shohei Ohtani Anime SP Insert | eBay

Sale Price: $8,100

The Anime insert has gained popularity in the hobby since it was first included in Bowman products a few years ago. The 2026 Bowman release features players in World Baseball Classic uniforms, which adds a touch more collectability to the cards than is normally the case. The Shohei Ohtani SP earns second place on this list for auction sales, as he is a key driving force in the baseball hobby. Ohtani collectors have certainly been looking for this card, as it has seen numerous high sales since its release.

2026 Bowman Baseball Munetaka Murakami Gold Refractor Autograph

2026 Bowman Baseball Munetaka Murakami Gold Refactor Autograph | eBay

Sale Price: $7,600

The third card on the list is of prospect Munetaka Murakami. Murakami is currently playing exceptionally well with the Chicago White Sox. So far during his rookie campaign, he has hit 17 Home Runs and knocked in 36 RBIs. His top sale is actually a redemption for a Gold Refractor Autograph. While it is rare to see redemption sales this high, the hype around Murakami is growing, and many in the hobby are taking notice.

2026 Bowman Baseball Edward Florentino Orange Refractor Autograph

2026 Bowman Baseball Edward Florentino Orange Refractor Autograph | eBay

Sale Price: $4,850

The fourth and final card that makes the top sales list is of a prospect who has not made his way into the majors just yet: Edward Florentino. Florentino is in the Pirates farm system, where he is an outfielder. While time will tell when/if he makes his MLB debut, hope for him exists among hobbyists. Scarce colored parallel autographs of his from 2026 Bowman are selling well, and it will be interesting to see if the momentum continues.

Recent sales from 2026 Bowman Baseball indicate that collectors are interested in some of the product's top chases, and key hyped prospects are driving demand. Similarly, rare cards are also drawing interest on the auction circuit. Over time, it will be interesting to see how the market for these cards shifts.