Astros vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, May 28
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The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers close out a four-game set on Thursday night.
The Astros have won five of their last six games, including two of three in this series, while the Rangers were swept by the Angels prior to hosting Houston.
This is the second series this month between these teams after the Astros took two of three at home a few weeks ago.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Astros vs. Rangers on Thursday, May 28.
Astros vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Astros +1.5 (-184)
- Rangers -1.5 (+152)
Moneyline
- Astros +119
- Rangers -143
Total
- 7.5 (Over +103/Under -124)
Astros vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- Astros: Spencer Arrighetti (6-1, 1.32 ERA)
- Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (5-5, 3.65 ERA)
Spencer Arrighetti might be one of the most underrated starters in the league this season. The most earned runs he’s allowed in a start this season is two, and that happened once. He’s thrown 12.1 shutout innings with three hits allowed in his last two outings. That includes 7.1 one-hit innings against the Rangers.
Nathan Eovaldi has settled in nicely recently. He threw seven shutout innings against the Astros two starts ago, and has allowed 4 ER in 29 IP across his last four starts.
Astros vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, May 28
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- How to Watch (TV): SCHN, RSN
- Astros record: 25-32
- Rangers record: 25-30
Astros vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets
Astros Best MLB Prop Bet
- Spencer Arrighetti UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-148)
You can scroll up and read what I wrote about Arrighetti in the probable pitchers section, as most of that explains why I love this pick tonight.
The right-hander has yet to allow more than two earned runs in a start this season, and the Rangers have scored six runs in their last four games outside of their 10-run outburst on Tuesday night.
Astros vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
I’m torn between taking the Astros as road underdogs or the UNDER in this one. However, I think the stronger play is on the total.
Arrighetti has been great this season and Eovaldi has been fantastic as of late.
I would also consider the First 5 Innings UNDER 3.5 (-105) or UNDER 2.5 (+175)
Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-124)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop