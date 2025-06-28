1989 Score Rookie & Traded Baseball - Three Essential Rookie Cards
When it came to the "Junk Wax Era" one of the neat things about those years was the fact that many sets also had an extended series that went by such names like "Update", "Traded", "Rookies & Traded", "Extended Series" and various others. With that said, the 1989 Score Traded Baseball set remains one of the more formidable "extended" releases from the late 1980s junk wax era, and as we all know, there are certainly diamonds within the rough of that set and here’s a look at the three rookies everyone should take a chance at chasing.
Ken Griffey Jr. (Card #100T) is far and away the most sought-after rookie card among the trio of players that are featured. While his 1989 Upper Deck Rookie Card is one of the most well-known cards in all of the hobby, the 1989 Score Traded version offers an affordable and visually appealing alternative for those that may be simply looking to add a Griffey to their collections. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $6-$8 while its PSA 10 counterpart has recently sold for $95.
Joey “Albert” Belle (Card #106T) might not have had the fielding flash or charismatic approach of Griffey, but his card represents an early look at one of baseball’s more prolific players and the heart of the Cleveland Indians franchise from 1989-1996. With that said, Belle would go on to finish his 12-year MLB tenure with a career batting average of .295, 381 Home Runs and 1,239 RBIs. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $1-$2 while its PSA 10 counterpart has recently sold for $29.
Randy Johnson (Card #77T) who made his MLB debut in a Montreal Expos uniform and had a card in the base 1989 Score set, gives collectors an early glimpse at “The Big Unit” in a Mariners uniform before his absolute dominance with both the Mariners and the Diamondbacks and a career that yielded 4,875 strikeouts. From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $1-$2.50 while its PSA 10 counterpart has recently sold for $31.
With that said, the 1989 Score Traded set not only offers collectors a fairly affordable point of entry into an era that’s known for saturation and overproduction, but also the opportunity to capture a PSA 10 Rookie Cards of three players that would go on to become some of the MLBs most well-known stars.