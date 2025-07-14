Junior Caminero Top Cards as He Heads to Home Run Derby
22-year old Tampa Bay slugger Junior Caminero will make his first-ever appearance in the Home Run Derby, tomorrow night in Atlanta, as part of festivities for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. Caminero ranks in the top 10 in MLB with 23 home runs.
In recent weeks, the young star's cards are on the rise. As we ready for his derby performance on a big stage, let's take a look at some of his best cards and recent card movement.
At the top of the list is Caminero's 2024 Topps Update Baseball Rookie Debut Patch Auto. The RDPA cards have become some of the hottest in The Hobby in recent times, and Caminero's card sold for $66,000 in December of last year.
Caminero's most valuable card outside of the RDPA is his 2023 Bowman Chrome Prospect Auto Card. per Card Ladder. For this card, which most recently sold for $306.79, Card Ladder registers 14 sales in the last month, with a Rate of Growth of +14.82%.
Since July 1, this Red Refractor Auto /5 is the top sale of the 2023 Bowman Chrome Prospect Auto. A BS 9.5, it is the biggest sale of the card to date. The other two sales were for a PSA 8 and 9, respectively. The PSA 8 sold for just over $5,200 in July of 2023, while the PSA 9 fetched only $4,522 in March of 2024.
Caminero's rookie cards appeared across the Topps landscape in 2024. Some of the most valuable include his Topps Chrome offerings. The top such sale this month came on July 13, for this 2024 Topps Chrome Update Series Sapphire Black Auto /10, which sold for over $1,500 on July 10.
Junior Caminero is already making good on his unquestionable potential. Playing in Tampa can make it difficult to get a lot of shine on the national stage, but he will be under the bright lights in Atlanta for the Home Run Derby. Collectors will get an up close look at the phenomenal power of this rising star.