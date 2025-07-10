Most Essential Cards of 1989 Upper Deck Baseball
Upper Deck couldnt have asked for a better scenario, when debuting in 1989. They first made sure to deliver a quality product by offering a slick design, strong card stock, and a very nice glossy finish. They also charged a little more, giving the impression you are getting a premium product. But what they ended up with, is one of the most iconic sets ever. A large part of that is having one of the greatest all-around players of all time, and one of the greatest pitcher to debut along side Upper Deck.
This set is incredible and will always be desirable for a few reasons listed below. Getting a factory sealed set gives you all the cards, untouched for over 35 years, presenting you an opportunity to grade some of your favorite players. Not a bad deal considering these sets only put you back around $175.
There are a bunch of reason to obtain this set, but for today's exercise, we will explore 3 players who make this set what it is.
3. John Smoltz and Gary Sheffield
This one is a tie due to the fact it was both their rookie years, both having incredible careers, one ending up in the MLB Hall of Fame.
John Smoltz may be one of the greatest, underrated, players of all-time. After 4 All-Star selections, and a Cy Young award, Smoltz got injured. After missing a year due to this injury, he thought he would be more helpful to the team if he was a closer. Over the next 3 years, Smoltz would go onto saving 144 games, leading the league one year with 55 saves. He would eventually go back to being a starter, ultimately winning 213 games in his career.
Typically you can find his PSA 10 for under $60.
Gary Sheffield was one of the most intimidating players at the plate. With the wiggle of the bat, and the sense he was trying to hit the threads off the ball every at bat, he would put together only a few have ever done. By the time he put the bat down, he ended up with 509 home runs, and nearly 1,700 RBI's.
Incredible to see his RC in a PSA 10 only do about $30.
2. Randy Johnson
Randy Johnson didn't find his groove, until he was in his 6th year of baseball, at 29 years of age. That year he experienced his first dominant season, finishing 2nd in the Cy Young award. From that point forward, Johnson became one of the greatest pitchers of all-time. Johnson ended up with 5 Cy Young's on his way to over 300 wins.
Going out there and grabbing a Randy Johnson PSA 10 RC for around $150, seems like a steal considering he is one of the greatest.
1. Ken Griffey Jr
Ken Griffey Jr. was the number 1 draft pick, and son of the famous Ken Griffey. With the debut, and popularity of Upper Deck, this card became an instant classic. Griffey Jr. was the chase, and over 35 years later, still is. Griffey through the years did nothing but cement his legacy, and drive this card to iconic heights. With over 115,000 graded through PSA, this card has become incredible popular with all collectors.
Griffey's Upper Deck card graded a PSA 10 has seen an incredible surge as of late. Even a month ago his card was doing roughly $2,500. Now you will be lucky to find one around $3,000.