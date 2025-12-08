Ohtani 1-of-1 Gold Logoman auction already over $1 million, could set record

A father and two boys from Minnesota took a chance in a box break and pulled what is probably the top card of the 2025 Topps Chrome product, the Shohei Ohtani 1-of-1 Gold Logoman patch autograph. The rare piece is already with Fanatics Collect where it has already reached $1 million after 45 bids in just about 48 hours. As of December 8, 2025 the bid was at $1.05 million.

The family was breaking with Bargain Breaks where the rare redemption card was pulled. These cards were introduced before the 2025 season kicked off. It was a conglomeration between multiple entities, and until now it wasn't known what product the cards would be randomly placed.

Collectors had a chance to preview the piece, that's being held at Fanatics Collect, right on their website in their Premiere section, that generally houses the highest of high end cards. Starting bid for this card was already four-figures at $1,000. As of December 6, the card had 12 days and eight hours left, with the extended bidding window.

Shohei Ohtani's 2025 Topps Chrome, Gold Logoman patch autographed card will go to auction on December 4, 2025 | Topps | https://tinyurl.com/mu6trvzv

A search on Card Ladder has just one 1-of-1 turn up, his 2018 Bowman Chrome Batting Superfractor, graded a BGS 9.5. It has a last sold price of $41,500 that occurred on April 14, 2021, and according to the data that price is estimated to be undervalued by an astonishing 2,479.21 percent.

The record for an Ohtani sale was for his 2024 Topps Dynasty 50/50 autographed 1-of-1 logoman, graded a PSA Mint 9 with a 9 graded for the autograph. That sale occurred in March 2025 and went for $1.067 million with Heritage.

It's hard to gauge what end price will be, since is has already exceeded $1 million. While it's not a rookie card, neither was the 2024 Dynasty Logoman. And this card, with the Gold Logoman being the first of its kind, it's not crazy to think that it could fetch keep going higher from here.

