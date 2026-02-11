Top 7 Most Valuable 1969 Topps Basketball Tall Boys Ever Sold

There are not many pre-1970 vintage basketball card sets. The first is the iconic 1948 Bowman, which is considered the first major set of professional basketball cards. Its crown jewel is the George Mikan rookie (#69), a card so iconic it is often called the "T206 Honus Wagner" of basketball.

Then there is 1957 Topps, which features the highly sought-after rookie card of Bill Russell. Fleer came out with their debut set in 1961, and this release is iconic for including the rookie cards of Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson, and Jerry West.

After a 12-year absence, Topps came back with a bang in 1969 when they released their “Tall Boys” set. The cards got their nickname because they measure 2.5 inches by 4 11/16 inches, which is significantly taller than the standard trading card size of 2.5 inches by 3.5 inches. The tallness created a fun and unique visual identity.

RELATED: 6 Undervalued Vintage Basketball Cards

1969 Topps Rulers cards were a special part of the 1969 Topps basketball card set. | Post War Cards

It also created a multitude of condition problems. Tall Boys don’t fit in standard boxes, binder pages, or regular card cases. Most cards were rubber banded and stored in a shoe box. This makes 1969 Topps basketball cards extremely hard to find in good condition. Consequently, the cards in good condition are exceptionally valuable.

Furthermore, the set list is packed with legends and pivotal rookie cards, which pushes prices higher. Most significant players who entered the NBA between 1963-1969 have their rookie card in the 1969 Topps Tall Boy set. All these factors, combined with its unique, oversized "tall boy" design, make it one of the most popular and collected sets in all of vintage basketball (despite the fact that it is an unlicensed product without NBA team logos).

Below are the seven most valuable Tall Boys cards of all time:

7. Willis Reed Rookie #60 PSA 10

Card Ladder

Sold for: $150,000 (July 6, 2023)

PSA 10 Population Count: 1 (1,338 total PSA population of this card)

Card Info: This is the official rookie card of the New York Knicks legend and the only PSA 10 copy in existence. Reed’s legend is forever tied to Game 7 of the 1969-1970 Finals, when he limped onto the floor and inspired the Knicks to a championship. That moment remains one of the most famous scenes in league history, giving this rookie card enormous cultural importance.

In 1969, Willis Reed was the first player in NBA history to be named the NBA All-Star Game MVP, NBA regular season MVP, and the NBA Finals MVP in the same season. A PSA 7 copy of this Willis Reed card recently sold for just $156.

6. Jerry West #90 PSA 10

Card Ladder

Sold for: $180,000 (July 6, 2023)

PSA 10 Population Count: 1 (1,826 total PSA population of this card)

Card Info: This is the only PSA 10 copy of this card. There are only 21 examples graded PSA 9 and 220 graded PSA 8. This is West’s first Topps card and 2nd mainstream card after his 1961 Fleer rookie.

Jerry West is the literal silhouette of the NBA logo. A PSA 7 of this iconic card sold for just $200 on January 10th.

5. Oscar Robertson #50 PSA 10

Card Ladder

Sold for: $186,000 (July 6, 2023)

PSA 10 Population Count: 1 (1,729 total PSA population of this card)

Card Info: This card represents "The Big O" at the height of his powers with the Cincinnati Royals, just one season before he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks where he won a championship with Lew Alcindor (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar).

A PSA 7 copy of this card sold for $286 on February 8th. Robertson is only of the only players to have averaged a triple double for a season (along with Wilt Chamberlain, Russell Westbrook, and Nikola Jokic).

4. Elgin Baylor #35 PSA 10

Card Ladder

Sold for: $193,368 (September 9, 2023)

PSA 10 Population Count: 1 (1,273 total PSA population of this card)

Card Info: This card captures Baylor during the twilight of his career. Despite being a veteran, this Baylor’s first Topps card because the company did not produce basketball sets between 1958 and 1968.

Baylor helped invent the aerial style that defines today’s game. A PSA 7 copy of this card recently sold for $130 on February 8th.

3. Walt Frazier Rookie #98 PSA 10

Card Ladder

Sold for: $252,000 (July 6, 2023)

PSA 10 Population Count: 1 (1,680 total PSA population of this card)

Card Info: This is the official rookie card of Walt “Clyde” Frazier, even though his rookie season was in 1967. (He earned his famous nickname "Clyde" during this rookie season because he wore a fedora like the one worn by Warren Beatty in the 1967 film Bonnie and Clyde.)

The Knicks legend and Hall of Fame point guard scored 36 points and dished out 19 assists in Game 7 of the 1969-1970 NBA Finals, which is widely considered one of the most iconic games in basketball history. A PSA 7 copy of this card recently sold for $475.

2. Wilt Chamberlain #1 PSA 9

Card Ladder

Sold for: $276,000 (January 28th, 2022)

PSA 9 Population Count: 9 (2,722 total PSA population of this card)

Card Info: As card #1 in the landmark "Tall Boy" set, it is especially difficult to find in high grades because the first and last cards in vintage sets often suffered the most wear from rubber bands.

Despite the record high sale in 2022, this card took a major dip when a PSA 9 copy of this card sold for $72,000. It is not as iconic as the Wilt 1961 Fleer rookie card, but it is still highly coveted by vintage basketball card collectors as the second mainstream card of one of the greatest centers ever.

1. Lew Alcindor (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) Rookie #25 PSA 10

Card Ladder

Sold for: $501,900 (August 26, 2016)

PSA 10 Population Count: 2 (4,925 total PSA population of this card)

Card Info: This is the crown jewel of the "tall boy" set and arguably the most important basketball card of the 1960s. It is the only official rookie card of the NBA's second all-time leading scorer and a top 5 player of all time.

This card was released during his actual rookie season (1969-70). He won Rookie of the Year and immediately transformed the Bucks into a contender in 1969. This card has not sold in almost 10 years, and a PSA 9 copy last sold for $192,000 in 2023. Today, this card would likely sell for more than a million dollars.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: