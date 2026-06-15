The New York Knicks are NBA Champions again, thanks in large part to the heroics of Jalen Brunson’s Game Five epic performance. Brunson poured in 45 points, shooting 52% from the field and connecting on 4-of-7 three-pointers.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles to the hoop | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The Knicks were down by eight with just over seven minutes to play in the game when the Brunson Burner turned up the heat and drove to the hoop to connect on an easy layup. The very next Knicks possession, Brunson fearlessly drove to the paint against Victor Wembanyama and connected for another layup to cut the Knicks' deficit to four.

Brunson scored 15 of his 45 points in the fourth quarter, all of which came from the paint or the free-throw line. He never settled for bad looks; he just kept attacking the rim. It was old school, and it was awesome.

Jalen Brunson's 4th quarter Shot Chart | ESPN

Mr. Wonderful's Newest Basketball Card Flex

In case you missed it, two games before Mr. Clutch ignited New York City, Mr. Wonderful (also known as Kevin O’Leary) wore a newly bedazzled one-of-one Jalen Brunson autograph logoman card to Game 3, the only game in that series the Knicks lost.

The PSA 10 2023 Panini Immaculate Collection Brunson card was drenched in “two and a half pounds of white gold from Tiffany’s and 110 carats of Tiffany stones” and hung on a Tiffany chain, which O’Leary paired with a $1.8 million Rolex.

One-of-One Brunson Card Value

It's unclear what the bedazzled Brunson card sold for before it was dripping in diamonds, since there is no public sales data. However, a similar one-of-one Brunson autograph logoman rookie card sold back in December 2024 for $79,300 and the highest public sale of any Brunson card is $96,660, so it's probably safe to assume O'Leary got this card for between $50,000 and $75,000.

A BGS 8.5 2018-19 Panini National Treasures Rookie Patch Autographs (RPA) Logoman Jalen Brunson Rookie Card (#1/1) #132 | Card Ladder

When you add in the 2.5 pounds (40 oz.) of gold, valued at roughly $180,000, and the stones, which we've estimated at roughly $1 million, (although that can vary widely depending on the diamond to ruby ratio and the quality of the stones) that adds another ~$1.2 million to the card's value, bringing the total value up close to roughly $1.3 million.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) makes a jump shot over San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the third quarter during game five of the 2026 NBA Finals. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

And now, with the Knicks crowned NBA Champions for the first time in 53 years and Brunson winning the Finals MVP, it's really anyone’s guess how much this card might be worth. NYC has one of the highest concentrations of high-net-worth individuals in the world, and surely a few of those folks would love to get their hands on this card.

Could one of New York City's elite buy it for $5.2 million, just to get Brunson a hair above Wemby for the highest basketball card sale of the year? It's possible. And O'Leary even said so himself on Instagram, "if the Knicks win, this card quadruples in value." It just so happens that math works out perfectly to be $5.2 million.

Well played Mr. Wonderful.

O’Leary’s Elite Basketball Card Collection

Kevin O’Leary continues to build out an elite basketball card collection. He famously purchased a one-of-one Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant double-autograph logoman card last year for close to $13 million, and like the Brunson card, he encrusted the record-setting basketball card in diamonds and turned it into a necklace, much like what Logan Paul did with his Pikachu Illustrator card.

Jordan Kobe 1/1 Dual Logoman Auto | Card Ladder

O'Leary also owns a 2004 Upper Deck Exquisite Triple Logoman featuring LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan, which he wore earlier this year to the 98th Academy Awards.

Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary (Mr. Wonderful) sports a Triple Logoman diamond necklace card at the Academy Awards. | ESPN

Whether O'Leary cashes in or holds on, this dazzling Logoman has quickly transformed from a five-figure card to possibly the most iconic Knicks card of all time.