Upper Deck Chronology Letterman Sports Cards Were Ahead of Their Time

There is nothing better than a game-worn sports collectible. Having that item autographed just sends the value to an extreme level. With the recent record-setting 1998 NBA Finals Game 3 Michael Jordan jersey selling for $12.26 million dollars, that market is now worth watching as it continues to heat up. However, collectors can also have a card featuring a game-worn, autographed jersey with the letter of the surname from your favorite player's jersey. And you have The Upper Deck Company to thank for that.

2006-07 Upper Deck Chronology Letterman Patch Autograph #209 Michael Jordan Signed Patch Card (#'d14/40) BGS MINT 9 Sold for $18,910.00 on August 15, 2026 | Card Ladder

Since 2007, Card Ladder has only shown nine sales of the Jordan Letterman Patch Auto Cards. This subset is numbered to only 40 copies per letter, making it nearly impossible to accumulate the entire set. The introductory YouTube video is the only time I have seen all six Jordan Letterman cards at the same time. Although some collectors have completed the set, these trades or purchases likely happened in high-end trading card groups. I was unable to confirm that the producer of that video actually owns all six JORDAN letters.

Hall of Fame Players to Chase in Upper Deck Letterman Subset

While Michael Jordan will probably be the hardest of the subset to buy and complete, there are plenty of other Hall of Famers to choose from. The checklist consists of shorter names such as the "Logoman" himself, Jerry West, Larry "The Legend" Bird, Yao Ming, and Steve Nash. You can also opt for the longer-name favorites such as "The Admiral" David Robinson, "Tiny" Nate Archibald, and Hakeem "The Dream" Olajuwon.

2006-07 Upper Deck Chronology Letterman Hakeem Olajuwon AUTO Patch #'D 23/40 Sold on April 25, 2022 for $232.50. | Card Ladder

Kobe Bryant also brings attention to the Upper Deck Chronology Letterman Subset

On September 30th, 2026, a rare Kobe Bryant Gold number 8 jersey hit the auction block at The Realest. The jersey is a Championship-Era jersey in which the Lakers were 16-1 in the games Kobe wore it and is also considered the birth of the "Black Mamba." The jersey also has the rare Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy logo stitched on the jersey, but Upper Deck Chronology also has BRYANT in their 2006-07 subset. One collector has publicly displayed them after completing the name set.

Kobe BRYANT Complete 2006-07 Upper Deck Chronology Letterman Patch Autographed Beckett Graded Set. | Fanatics on X.com @Collect

So the question is, and I'm sure it will come down to the die-hard cardboard collectors vs. the framed memorabilia fans: what do you want to see displayed on your wall? Will the value of this card set rise since there are only 40 printed of each letterman?

Time will tell if these newfound jerseys valued at over $10 million that we are seeing listed on auction sites reign supreme as the ultimate collector's piece to display.