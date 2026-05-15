For decades, the baseball card hobby has revolved around flagship sets from Topps and Bowman. Meanwhile, some of the most fascinating baseball cards have remained under the radar, especially cards from international sets that were distributed in limited quantities. Despite extreme scarcity, many of these foreign cards remain surprisingly affordable.

This 1959 Venezuelan Mickey Mantle has a PSA population of just 41, while the standard 1959 Topps Mantle has a PSA population of 18,749. | Card Ladder

It is a common misconception that rarity and value always move together. A card can be extraordinarily scarce, but if most collectors are unaware the card even exists, demand will remain limited. On the other hand, if enough collectors eventually “discover” a rare card or set, values can skyrocket because the supply isn't there to meet the new demand.

The most extreme example of how hobby awareness can completely change a market is the 1914 Baltimore News Babe Ruth rookie card. It was virtually unknown to the hobby until the 1980s, when an example surfaced and was sold for just $6,600. Today, the Baltimore News Ruth is a true holy grail, with a copy selling for over seven million dollars in 2023.

This Babe Ruth rookie card remained largely undiscovered by the hobby until the 1980s. After selling for just $6,600 roughly 40 years ago, the card pictured sold for $7.2 million in 2023. | Card Ladder

Obviously, that is an extreme example that very few cards could ever replicate. Still, it highlights an important point about the hobby. When a scarce card of a legendary player finally captures the spotlight, its market value can explode. With that in mind, here are five overlooked international baseball cards that still fly below the radar, each offering immense upside for savvy collectors.

1. 1932 Bulgaria Sport Babe Ruth and Max Schmeling

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Record Sale: $3,840 (PSA 9)

PSA 5 Sale: $750 (5/2/26)

Set Information: It was a multi-sport tobacco set produced by the Bulgaria Zigaretten Tobacco Company in Dresden, Germany. Despite the name "Bulgaria," it is entirely German, as "Bulgaria" was simply the cigarette's brand name. The set contains 272 cards, covering athletes from many sports, including golf, tennis, hockey, and horse racing. Reflecting the times in 1930s Germany, Italian dictator Benito Mussolini even makes an appearance in the set.

Card Upside: This is a playing-days Babe Ruth card with a photograph of Ruth in his Yankees cap. Even the iconic 1933 Goudey Ruth cards did not show a Yankees logo, as they were unlicensed. This card is much rarer than the Goudey Ruth as well; only 486 copies have been graded by PSA. It captures a real cross-sport cultural meeting in the 1930s between Ruth and Max Schmeling, who was the world heavyweight boxing champion at the time.

2. 1950-51 Toleteros Josh Gibson

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Record Sale: $120,000 (SGC 1.5)

PSA Population Count: 10

Set Information: These cards were distributed exclusively in Puerto Rico inside tobacco packages. They were printed with blank backs and designed to be pasted directly into collector albums. Aside from the iconic Josh Gibson card, other significant cards in the checklist include MLB legend Rogers Hornsby (who was managing in Puerto Rico), Perucho Cepeda (known as the Puerto Rican "Babe Ruth" and father of Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda), and local hero Luis Arroyo (years before he became a World Series champion with the New York Yankees).

Card Upside: This card is arguably the most important international card ever and a “Holy Grail” of Negro League card collecting. This Puerto Rican card is Gibson’s only standard, commercially produced baseball card in existence. Many baseball historians make the case that Gibson was the greatest baseball player ever, despite never getting a chance to play in the majors. In 2024, Major League Baseball officially integrated Negro League statistics into its historical database, instantly crowning Josh Gibson as MLB's all-time career batting leader (.372) and leader in OPS at 1.117.

3. 1960 Venezuela Baseball Stickers Sandy Koufax

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Record Sale: $1,350 (2024)

Set Information: This set was largely unknown to the hobby until very recently. It is a Venezuelan sticker album set focused primarily on Yankees, Dodgers, and Pirates players, featuring black-and-white sticker-style images. The checklist consists of exactly 220 unnumbered stamps measuring roughly 3.15 by 2 inches. True to South American collecting culture, children were meant to paste these stamps directly into an album, which means there are very few in circulation. Legends like Mickey Mantle and Roberto Clemente are also included in the set.

Card Upside: Because the set was almost entirely unknown to mainstream North American collectors until 2022, it represents an untouched frontier for Koufax collectors. It is believed that the population count is in the single digits. Because Topps printed massive quantities of his mainstream cards, these cards represent an opportunity to own one of the only truly rare cards in existence of Koufax, arguably the greatest pitcher of all time.

4. 1987 Venezuelan League Stickers Greg Maddux

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Record Sale: $975 (SGC 3)

PSA 1.5 Sale: $375 (5-3-2025)

Set Information: This set is dedicated entirely to the six-team Venezuelan winter league of the Liga Venezolana de Béisbol Profesional (LVBP). The 240-sticker checklist is divided evenly among these Venezuelan teams. In the fall of 1987, Maddux was a 21-year-old rookie for the Chicago Cubs who struggled and was sent to the league to work on his control and develop his changeup. Future Major League stars David Justice, Cecil Fielder, and Omar Vizquel also sharpened their skills in the league that winter, earning appearances within this rare set.

Card Upside: This card has been graded only 40 times by PSA, which makes it the only rare rookie card of Greg Maddux. For comparison, the 1987 Topps Traded Tiffany Maddux has a PSA population count of 4,251. Maddux is arguably a top 5 pitcher ever, winning an unprecedented four consecutive National League Cy Young Awards from 1992 to 1995 and dominating statistically during the peak of the steroid era.

5. 1994 BBM (Baseball Magazine Sha) Ichiro Suzuki

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Record Sale: $898 (PSA 10)

PSA 8 Sale: $56 (4/25/2026)

Set Information: BBM is considered the "Topps of Japan" for the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) league. The base set consists of 608 total cards, allocating 42 cards to each of the 12 NPB teams. This 1994 set also features early, second-year cards of Hideki Matsui (#321) and Hideo Nomo (#216).

Card Upside: Demand for early Japanese cards is skyrocketing with Shohei Ohtani, and Ichiro remains one of the most important Japanese players in baseball history. The market momentum for Japanese baseball cards is just getting started. PSA has graded only 199 copies of this Ichiro rookie, and only 15 PSA 10 copies exist. For comparison, Ichiro’s 2001 Topps flagship rookie in a PSA 10 last sold for $1,805, and the population count is more than 10x higher at 180.