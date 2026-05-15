Phillies vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 15

The Philadelphia Phillies look to keep rolling as they visit the Pittsburgh Pirates for a weekend set.

The Phillies have won five straight series since Don Mattingly took over as interim manager, including two of three at Fenway Park this week.

The Pirates also just won their last series, taking two of three from the Rockies at home.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Phillies vs. Pirates on Friday, May 15.

Phillies vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies +1.5 (-191)

Pirates -1.5 (+157)

Moneyline

Phillies +114

Pirates -137

Total

7.0 (Over -105/Under -114)

Phillies vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers

Phillies: Aaron Nola (2-3, 5.14 ERA)

Pirates: Braxton Ashcraft (2-2, 2.77 ERA)

Aaron Nola has been incredibly inconsistent this season, which has become a theme for the former Cy Young finalist in recent years. He allowed 3 runs in 10.2 innings across his last two starts after getting roughed up for 11 runs in 9 innings in his previous two outings.

Braxton Ashcraft has bounced back nicely from his worst start of the season. He allowed six runs in 4.1 innings against the Cardinals three starts ago, but has given up just one run on 10 hits in 14.2 innings in his last two outings.

Phillies vs. Pirates How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 15

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: PNC Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, SNP

Phillies record: 21-23

Pirates record: 24-20

Phillies vs. Pirates Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run (+286)

Kyle Schwarber has helped power the Phillies’ turnaround – literally. His five-game home run streak was snapped on Wednesday night, but then he broke the ice with a two-run homer in the eighth inning of Thursday night’s victory.

Schwarber now leads the league with 18 home runs through 44 games, which is a 162-game pace of 66 longballs.

I’ll take Schwarber to stay hot in Pittsburgh tonight.

Phillies vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick

I know the Pirates are better than the Phillies overall this season, and Ashcraft has been better than Nola, but this +114 price on Philadelphia is calling my name.

The Phils have turned their season around in the last few weeks, and are close to getting back up to .500.

I don’t think the Pirates should be this big of favorites given how the Phillies are playing as of late.

Pick: Phillies +114

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