Red Sox vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 15

The Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves have had opposite starts to the season.

The Sox got a bit of a jump after firing Alex Cora, but Boston is still just 18-25 overall on the year.

On the flip side, the Braves sit atop the entire league at 30-14, including a 14-7 record at home. They just took two of three from the Cubs at home, while the Sox lost two of three at home to the Phillies.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Red Sox vs. Braves on Friday, May 15.

Red Sox vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox +1.5 (-163)

Braves -1.5 (+135)

Moneyline

Red Sox +129

Braves -156

Total

8.0 (Over -102/Under -119)

Red Sox vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Red Sox: Connelly Early (3-2, 3.16 ERA)

Braves: Spencer Strider (1-0, 2.89 ERA)

Connelly Early had a nice bounceback effort last time out, throwing seven shutout innings in a win over the Rays. That came after allowing five runs in just four innings to the Astros. He faces a tough test in Atlanta tonight.

Spencer Strider labored through his first start of the season, allowing three runs on four hits with five walks and six strikeouts in 3.1 innings against the Rockies. He then shut down the Dodgers, allowing one hit with two walks and eight strikeouts in six shutout innings last time out.

Red Sox vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 15

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): NESN, BravesVsn

Red Sox record: 18-25

Braves record: 30-14

Red Sox vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Jarren Duran UNDER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-130)

Jarren Duran is struggling this season. And that’s putting it lightly.

After batting .285 in 2024 and .256 last year, Duran is hitting just .178 with a .529 OPS through 38 games this season. The outfielder went 0 for 13 against the Phillies, and is 3 for 34 (.088) in his last eight games. I just can’t see him getting out of this funk against a pitcher like Strider.

Red Sox vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers :

The Braves weren’t able to complete their sweep of the Cubs on Thursday, but they still have an extremely impressive 30-14 record and are 14-7 at home this season.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox just lost two of three to both the Phillies and Rays to fall to 18-25 on the season. Boston now heads out on the road to face the best team in baseball.

Spencer Strider is coming off one of his best starts of the season against the Dodgers, and he should be able to quiet the Red Sox tonight at home, while the Braves bats do enough damage against Connelly Early and the Boston bullpen.

Pick: Braves -156

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