Top 5 Iconic and Valuable Nolan Ryan Baseball Cards

Nolan Ryan’s career began at the tail end of the Mantle-Mays vintage era. Four decades later, he was still a cornerstone of the baseball card hobby as modern parallels started taking over in the 1990s. Ryan is the definitive thread connecting two distinct eras of baseball cards.

Nolan Ryan’s longevity and dominance during a Major League record 27 seasons is almost hard to believe. His 5,714 career strikeouts are the most in MLB history by a massive margin. He once threw an estimated 235 pitches in a single game in 1974, a workload that sounds absurd in today’s game.

“108.5 Fastball” is one of the most popular Nolan Ryan autograph inscriptions. While many dismiss the 108.5 mph pitch from 1974 as a myth, some believe that when adjusted to modern near-release tracking, his pitch could have been roughly that fast. | Card Ladder

Even in his 40s, he was still piling up 200-strikeout seasons. He became the oldest pitcher to throw a no-hitter when he tossed his seventh at age 44 in 1991. On the final pitch of his career, at age 46, Ryan tore his UCL; and the pitch still went 98 mph. It was a fitting end to one of the most physically dominant careers baseball has ever seen.

This Nolan Ryan "Cowboy" photo variation SSP from 2022 Topps is one of the more popular Nolan Ryan short prints. | Card Ladder

So, it’s no surprise that Nolan Ryan is a legend of the baseball card hobby. Kids who grew up in the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s all remember the thrill of pulling a Nolan Ryan card out of a pack. Decades later, that childhood excitement has turned into serious investment value. Below are the most valuable and iconic Nolan Ryan baseball cards of all time (the cards are ranked by their highest publicly recorded sale price).

5. 1971 Topps Nolan Ryan #513

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Highest PSA 9 Price: $47,580 (January 31st, 2026)

Highest Signed Copy Price: $1,000 (May 2nd, 2024)

Why it’s Iconic: This is one of the most difficult mainstream vintage cards to find in mint condition. Because of the infamous black-border design, no PSA 10 copies exist. It’s Ryan’s last mainstream card in a Mets uniform, as he was traded to the Angels after the 1971 season. The iconic image of “Ryan Express” in mid-delivery helps make this card stay popular 55 years after release.

4. 1973 Topps Nolan Ryan #220

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Highest PSA 10 Price: $124,440 (March 29th, 2025)

Highest Signed Copy Price: $626 (March 24th, 2025)

Why it’s Iconic: 1973 was peak Nolan Ryan. This is the season he set the modern-era strikeout record (383 K’s). Nolan Ryan also threw two no hitters in 1973 for the Angels. Collectors love the minimalist Out of the 7,608 copies of this card submitted to PSA, only 6 have ever achieved the "Gem Mint 10" grade.

3. 1970 Topps Nolan Ryan #712

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Highest PSA 10 Price: $132,000 (August 20th, 2021)

Highest Signed Copy Price: $975 (November 25th, 2025)

Why it’s Iconic: This is Ryan’s third-year card, and it represents his first high-number “short print.” As card #712, it was part of the final series of the year, and Topps produced these late-season cards in smaller quantities. “Only” 7,647 copies of this card have been submitted to PSA (which is a low number relative to other vintage cards), and only three copies have ever received a PSA 10.

2. 1969 Topps Nolan Ryan #533

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Highest PSA 10 Price: $180,000 (March 23rd, 2024)

Highest Signed Copy Price: $6,300 (June 22nd, 2025)

Why it’s Iconic: This is Ryan’s first solo card. His rookie shares the spotlight with Jerry Koosman, but this is his first standalone Topps card, which is a key distinction for many collectors. Some collectors even prefer this card over the 1968 rookie because of its superior eye appeal. The card was released during the legendary 1969 season when Ryan helped the “Miracle Mets” shock the world to win their first World Series title.

1. 1968 Topps Nolan Ryan & Jerry Koosman Rookie #177

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Highest PSA 10 Price: $600,000 (August 23rd, 2020)

Highest Signed Copy Price: $13,200 (August 11th, 2024)

Why it’s Iconic: This is the only recognized rookie card of the strikeout king. It features the 19-year-old Ryan Express and his New York Mets teammate, Jerry Koosman. Together the young pitching phenoms carried the Mets to a World Series Championship (Ironically, it was Koosman who was the bigger star and more polished arm when they led the "Miracle Mets" to a World Series title, and he was the main attraction of this card back in the late 1960s). Out of the 20,152 copies of this card, only one has ever been given a PSA 10 grade, making it a true one-of-one holy grail.



5 Iconic Nolan Ryan Honorable Mentions:

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1. 1978 Topps Nolan Ryan PSA 10: $17,877

2. 1980 Topps Nolan Ryan PSA 10: $20,130

3. 1986 Topps Tiffany Nolan Ryan PSA 10: $8,100

4. 1993 Finest Nolan Ryan #107 Refractor PSA 10: $34,800

5. Shohei Ohtani/Nolan Ryan 1/1 Dual On Card Auto 2019 Topps Dynasty: $9,500