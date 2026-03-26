Top 5 Iconic Pete Rose Baseball Cards

Pete Rose is not in the Hall of Fame, and his career is tied to one of the biggest controversies in baseball history. But his cards are still heavily collected, talked about, and sell for high prices across all marketplaces.

The popularity of Pete Rose cards has always been boosted by his 'Charlie Hustle' persona. Hate him or love him, Rose was a magnet for fan attention. He made a name for himself with his high-octane style of play, and he never offered an apology for it.

Pete Rose is widely credited with popularizing the headfirst slide in the 1960s. | US Army Website

His “Charlie Hustle” nickname was actually meant as an insult originally. During a 1963 spring training game, Whitey Ford called him that after Rose sprinted to first base on a walk. It was sarcasm from the veteran Ford, but Rose didn’t care. He embraced it, and it became his identity.

Rose wasn’t perfect. He was flawed, and he rubbed many people the wrong way. But almost everyone has a strong opinion about Rose, and that is good for his baseball card market. His cards get a lot of attention, just like he did as a player and coach.

Pete Rose embraced fan-requested inscriptions, signing everything from lighthearted jokes to more controversial phrases. Other notable inscriptions include “Hits 4256, Steroids 0,” and “I wish I were in the HOF.” | eBay

Rose’s teammate Joe Morgan was scandal free, has more MVPs, more Gold Gloves, a higher overall WAR, better all-around numbers, and he’s in the Hall of Fame. But Morgan is not collected anywhere close to the same level as Rose.

The sports card market is more of a popularity contest than an indicator of who the best players (or people) were. His Card Ladder Index is up nearly 25% since he passed away in 2024. And despite his flaws, Pete Rose is still one of the greatest players ever. He accumulated 4,256 hits, a record that may never be broken.

"Sorry I Bet on Baseball" was Pete Rose's most popular autograph inscription. He is not in the Hall of Fame because he bet on baseball games (even his own) when he was a manager. | Card Ladder

Rose also has the record for most seasons played (24), games played (3,562), and plate appearances (15,890). His presence in the card market is equally massive. According to the Trading Card Database checklist, Pete Rose has appeared on 11,570 distinct cards. Below are his five most iconic.

5. 1986 Topps Pete Rose #1

Card Ladder

High PSA 10 Price: $2,391 (12-29-2025)

High Price for Signed Copy: $255 (8-9-2024)

Why it’s Iconic: Rose played his final Major League game on August 17th, 1986, so the 1986 Topps card is his final ‘playing-days card.’ With this card, Topps commemorated his record-breaking 4,192nd career hit, which surpassed Ty Cobb's all-time hits record. By placing it at the very top of the checklist, Topps ensured this tribute to hit number 4,192 remained the centerpiece of the entire set (and this set is design is one of the most popular of the 1980s).



4. 1975 Topps Pete Rose #320

Card Ladder

High PSA 10 Price: $19,200 (3-23-2024)

High price for Signed Copy: $685 (11-7-2025)

Why it’s Iconic: 1975 Topps is the most iconic and popular set of the decade. It was also the year Rose won his first of two straight World Series titles with the Big Red Machine. Rose won the world Series MVP and was named Sports Illustrated’s “Sportsman of the Year” in 1975 as well.

3. 1965 Topps Pete Rose #207

Card Ladder

High PSA 9 Price: $18,368 (1-15-2023)

High Price for Signed Copy: $2,325 (10-27-2024)

Why it’s Iconic: 1965 was the first year Pete Rose became a dominant force in baseball. Rose led the league in hits for the first time and earned his first All-Star appearance in ‘65. This third-year card is highly valued for its popular and aesthetically pleasing 1965 Topps design as well, as collectors love the Reds banner and the bright color scheme.

2. 1964 Topps Pete Rose #125

Card Ladder

High PSA 9 Price: $70,725 (12-7-2025)

High Price for Signed Copy: $8,099 (10-27-2024)

Why it’s Iconic: This is Pete Rose’s first solo card. Many collectors prefer this card over his 1963 “floating heads” rookie because it has stronger visual appeal with the iconic “Rookie Cup” symbol. The portrait Topps chose for the 1964 card is actually the same Rose picture Topps used for Rose on his 1963 rookie card.

This card is frequently listed on eBay as a “Rookie Card” to attract buyers, but the official hobby designation of Pete Rose rookie card (decided by hobby authorities like PSA and Beckett) belongs to his 1963 Topps card.



1963 Topps Pete Rose Rookie Card #537

Card Ladder

High SGC 10 Price: $264,000 (5-25-2021)

High Price for Signed Copy: $21,350 (8-24-2025)

Why it’s Iconic: This is the only recognized rookie card of baseball’s “Hit King.” While the other three players (Pedro Gonzalez, Ken McMullen, and Al Weis) had respectable careers, Rose’s legendary status drives the entire value of this card.

The Pete Rose rookie is understandably one of the most counterfeited cards in the hobby. The fake cards are usually more “fuzzy” looking, and the black ink looks less solid and sharp. Many reprints/fakes also have a tiny black dot on Al Weis’s face.

