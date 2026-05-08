The Most Iconic Topps Football Cards of the 1980's (Part 2)

Some of the greatest NFL players stepped on the field during the 1980's. In the first iteration of this series, names such as Joe Montana, Dan Marino, and John Elway highlighted the list with their rookie cards. Now, some of the most iconic rookies from the middle part of the decade have their time in the spotlight. Hall of Famers take up the spots on the list yet again, in some of the most memorable and notorious sets of the decade.

Nov 23, 1986; Tampa, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Steve Young (8) against the Detroit Lions at Tampa Stadium. The Lions defeated the Buccaneers 37-17. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Here is a look at four more of the most iconic Topps Football cards of the 1980's.

1985 Topps Football Warren Moon Rookie Card

1985 Topps Football Warren Moon RC PSA 9 | eBay

The standout card from the 1985 Topps Football set is Warren Moon's rookie card. This set is best known for being very condition-sensitive due to its black borders. Because of this, finding high-grade copies of this card can be difficult. Moon had a successful NFL career, known for his passing ability. While a Super Bowl eluded him, he finished his career with an impressive 49,325 passing yards.

Recently, a PSA 9 sold for $204.

1986 Topps Football Steve Young Rookie Card

1986 Topps Football Steve Young RC PSA 8 | eBay

One of the most iconic but notorious designs of the 1980's was the 1986 Topps Football set. The card's border resembles a football field, which some collectors like. However, some are in the camp that is not a fan of the design.

Steve Young's rookie is located towards the end of the set, and some in the hobby might forget that he was drafted originally by Tampa Bay. While he did not have much success until reaching San Francisco, this is a great example of a card that showed growth in the hobby over time.

A PSA 8 sold recently on eBay for $99, but higher grade copies will command a premium.

1986 Topps Football Jerry Rice Rookie Card

1986 Topps Football Jerry Rice RC PSA 9 | eBay

When collectors think of the top NFL wide receivers of all time, there is one name that should come to mind for everyone: Jerry Rice.

Rice's rookie is also in the 1986 set, and is one of the key cards of the 1980's. Rice spent the majority of his playing career with the 49ers, winning multiple Super Bowls. Rice still holds many NFL records, and his place in the hobby is still quite strong. PSA 9 copies of his rookie card will sell for multiple thousands of dollars, showing the interest in Rice is high within the hobby.

1986 Topps Football Reggie White Rookie Card

1986 Topps Football Reggie White RC PSA 8 | eBay

The last card on the list is of a top defensive star of the 80's, Reggie White. White started his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, but also played for the Green Bay Packers and the Carolina Panthers. He would end his career with 198 sacks, which is second all-time in league history.

Some hobbyists may consider the market not as high as it should be, as a PSA 8 sold recently for only $65.

The 1980s were a strong period for the NFL hobby, as the middle of the decade saw memorable sets and more Hall of Fame rookie cards. Some of the names on this list still command hobby attention today, and collectors should take note of these rookie cards. They would make a great addition to anyone's collection.