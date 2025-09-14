Amid his on-field struggles, Arch Manning card sets record

Arch Manning has had better days than the one the Texas quarterback experienced in the Longhorns' win over UTEP on Saturday. Even though Manning struggled on the field, his 2024 Panini Prizm Football Draft Picks Gold Vinyl 1-of-1 fetched a record price at auction the same day as his largely forgettable performance.

Goldin Auctions closed the bidding for Manning’s 1-of-1 Gold Vinyl Prizm from 2024 Panini Prizm Draft Picks Football (#192) on Saturday. The card, graded a Gem Mint 10 by PSA, sold for $34,160 (including a 22 percent buyer’s premium), making it the highest-selling Arch Manning card on record.

Sep 13, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to the pass | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The same card sold for $20,000 on eBay on July 24. The only other Manning card to sell for five figures based on sales data verified by Card Ladder was Manning’s 1-of-1 Saturday Stars Signature Black Prizm from 2023 Panini Prizm Draft Picks Football (#ARM), which sold for $12,500 (eBay best offer accepted) on Sept. 5.

The hype surrounding Manning’s first season as the starting quarterback for Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was unprecedented.

The grandson of Ole Miss legend and former NFL quarterback Archie Manning, and the nephew of Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning, Arch Manning was the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy heading into an Aug. 30 road showdown with reigning national champion Ohio State. Manning and the Longhorns traveled to the Horseshoe in Columbus, ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25.

Unfortunately, Texas became the first preseason No. 1 to lose its season opener since 1990, with a 14-7 loss to the Buckeyes.

Manning’s performance against Ohio State (17-for-30 for 170 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception) didn’t live up to the lofty preseason billing. After righting the ship in a 38-7 win over San Jose State on Sept. 6 (19-for-30 for 295 yards passing with four touchdowns and an interception and a rushing touchdown), Manning had 10 consecutive incompletions at one point in Saturday’s victory over the Miners at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

While Manning rushed for two touchdowns, he had an 11-for-25 passing performance for 114 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Through three games, Manning is completing just 55.3 percent of his pass attempts (47-for-85), while throwing for 579 yards and six touchdowns against three interceptions (he’s also rushed for 112 yards, 4.9 yards per attempt and three touchdowns).

Arch Manning's Gold Vynl 1-of-1 from 2024 Panini Prizm Draft Picks Football sold for $20,000 in July before nearly doubling in a recent auction through Goldin Auctions. | Goldin Auctions

Manning’s slow start won’t help his football card market in the short term. For his football future, Manning knows his latest outing didn’t cut the mustard and that the Longhorns’ next game, next Saturday at home against Sam Houston, must be one in which he raises his level of play.

“I’ve got to play better. It’s not good enough,” Manning said after Saturday’s win over UTEP. “Maybe it slides against UTEP, but it’s not going to win us games in the SEC.”

