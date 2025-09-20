Seattle Mariners Mount Rushmore and their cards

Cal Raleigh is establishing himself as a solid member of the Seattle Mariners Mount Rushmore. He's set the record for home runs by catcher in a season, and has surpassed the great Mickey Mantle for most home runs in a season by a switch hitter.

Here are some great cards of the best players to wear a Mariners jersey.

Ken Griffey, Jr. | 1993 Topps Finest Refractor

Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/yh4mkkne

We have to start with The Kid. Ken Griffey, jr. is one of the greatest baseball players of all time, not just with the Mariners. And while he bounced around a little late in his career, his best cards come from his days as a Mariner.

One of the best is his 1993 Topps Finest refractor. Aside from it being a beautiful card, this is the first of its kind. Before this set, the refractor didn't exist. That's why this card carries so much value. According to Card Ladder, the last sale of a PSA GEM MT 10 was on March 20, 2025 for $20,400. That sale wasn't too far off it's all time mark of $26,400, when it sold for that price on May 11, 2022 and July 21, 2022.

Ichiro Suzuki | 2001 Bowman Chrome Refractor, Japanese Writing

PSA | https://tinyurl.com/4wtsayra

Ichiro joined the Mariners in 2001 and was an immediate star. He won the Rookie of the Year and AL MVP in the same year, joining only Fred Lynn as the only two players to accomplish that feat. He would go on to earn 10 All-star appearances, 10 Gold Glove Awards, three Silver Slugger awards and has the record for most hits in a single season with 262 on his way to more than 3,000 career MLB hits.

One of his best cards is his Bowman Chrome rookie, but a parallel. In the set, Ichiro's card also came with the text and stats on the back of his card written in his native language, Japanese. According to Card Ladder, this card last sold for $8,984.84 on August 10, 2025. It's high sale was on August 22, 2022 for $11,100.

Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/3bdhe9zk

Perhaps one of the most underrated players of his generation, Felix Hernandez is next on the Seattle Mariners Mount Rushmore. Hernandez was signed out of high school in Venezuela by the Mariners, and made his debut on August 4, 2005.

He went on to make six All-star teams, and was the 2010 AL Cy Young Award winner. He also pitched a perfect game on August 15, 2012. As good as he was, Hernandez didn't get the chance to pitch in any postseason game.

His best card is his Bowman Chrome rookie autograph. Coming out of the 2004 product, it's clearly marked with the words "First Year" at the bottom with his signature in thin blue ink. Card Ladder last recorded a sale recently on August 29, 2005 for just $149.99. It peaked at $377.77 all the way back on April 12, 2007.

Cal Raleigh | 2022 Topps Dynasty Rookie Patch Auto #/5

2022 Topps Dynasty Cal Raleigh rookie patch autograph, numbered to five. | eBay | https://ebay.us/m/p2tsUr

Cal Raleigh, while young in age and his Mariners tenure, is close (if not there) to earning a spot on the Mariners Mount Rushmore. While players like Alex Rodriguez and Randy Johnson deserve spots, Raleigh has set two home run records this year. One as a catcher and one as a switch hitter.

Being a 2022 rookie, Raleigh has a ton of rookie cards. But the upper echelon comes from Topps Dynasty, a high end lower print run product. His rookie patch auto, numbered to just five, is one of his higher selling cards. According to 130 Point, one just sold on September 18, 2025 for a whopping $6,375.

Honorable Mentions: Randy Johnson, Alex Rodriguez, Adrian Beltre'

