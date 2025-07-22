Top 5 Ways to Use the Ludex Interactive Map at NSCC 2025
Are you heading to the 45th National Sports Collectors Convention in Rosemont, IL this year from July 30-August 3? Download the top rated Ludex app to access exclusive NSCC Interactive Map features only available through the app to help you navigate the show floor and stay organized.
What is the Ludex Interactive Map?
The Ludex interactive map is your essential guide to navigating the massive NSCC show floor and it’s only available in the free Ludex app. Packed with features not found in the desktop version, it’s designed to help you stay organized, find what you’re looking for, and make the most of your time at The National - whether it’s your first time or your 20th. Download the Ludex app and take the show floor with you.
Top 5 Features of the Ludex NSCC Interactive Map
1. Search and Filter Booths of Your Favorite Dealers
- Simply type in a dealer’s name or booth number to instantly locate them on the map.
2. Save and Favorite Booths
- Tap the star to save the booth as your favorite.
3. Add Personal Notes to Booths
- No more pen and paper or using your app’s Notes. Add your notes directly in the app for your favorite booths. Jot down reminders of deals you made, cards you want to research, and wish list items.
4. Filter Booths by Category
- If you don't have specific booths or dealers in mind, you can filter based on several different categories including dealers who have signed memorabilia, modern cards, vintage cards, hobby supplies, and sealed wax.
5. Full NSCC 2025 Event Schedule
- Stay updated on NSCC events including VIP parties, trade nights, giveaways, and more.
Start Planning Now Because NSCC 2025 Will Be the Biggest Yet
The National gets bigger and better every year. With so many booths, square footage, limited time events, and so little time, be sure to download the free Ludex app and unlock all the features of the Ludex NSCC Interactive Map.
Visit Ludex at Booth 2517 and Join Ludex for over $15,000 in Giveaways
If you are a VIP badge holder, visit the Ludex VIP Lounge. At Ludex booth 2517, Ludex will be giving away 13 co-branded Ludex x Zion 2 row cases, 1 Ricoh Scanner for Ludex Enterprise bulk selling, and 13 sealed boxes in partnership with AMT Memorabilia! The list of wax:
- 2018 Bowman Baseball Mega Box (Shohei Ohtani 1st Card/RC and Aaron Judge RC)
- 2025 Topps Chrome WWE Hobby Box
- 2023/24 Topps Chrome UEFA Soccer Jumbo Box (Lamine Yamal Rookie Autos)
- 1999 Pokemon Base Set Unlimited Blastoise PSA 9
- 2023 Bowman Draft Baseball Jumbo Box (Paul Skenes 1st Bowman Autos and Tom Brady Autos)
- 2018 Bowman Chrome Baseball HTA Box (Shohei Ohtani Rookie Autos)
- 2017 Panini XR Football Hobby Box (Patrick Mahomes Rookie Autos)
- 2023-24 Panini Prizm Deca Basketball Hobby Box (Wembanyama and Thompson Twins Rookie Year)
- 2023 Panini Prizm Football Hobby Box (CJ Stroud Rookie Year)
- 2024 Panini Prizm Football Hobby Box (Jayden Daniels/Caleb Williams/Drake Maye/Bo Nix Rookie Years)
- 2018-19 Panini Absolute Basketball Hobby Box (Luka Doncic / Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Rookie Autos)
- 2015-16 O-Pee-Chee Platinum Hockey Hobby Box (Connor McDavid Rookie Auto)
- 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball Jumbo Box (Releases week before NSCC and will be the best selling product on the floor)
About Ludex
Ludex is an AI-driven mobile app that helps collectors solve the hobby’s biggest friction points: what card do I have, how much is my card worth, and how do I turn my cards into cash? With a rapidly growing user base of over 3 million users, Ludex is redefining how collectors manage their collections. Download the top rated Ludex app for free available in Apple and Google Play app stores.