2025 Topps Chrome Baseball Debuting Murakami Parallels
Topps Chrome Baseball is getting a brand new parallel chase this year. Famous Japanese artist Takashi Murakami designed a whole parallel set that will be extremely hard to pull. Murakami has been involved with Topps products before, primarily with Topps Flagship releases in Japan. The parallels designed for this year's Topps Chrome product will be interesting to see upon release, as the preview images show that the cards will have great eye appeal and rarity.
The parallels feature the 2025 Topps base design, as Topps Chrome usually does. The borders are where Murakami's design comes in. The borders feature numerous colorful sunflowers that are smiling. Some have red pedals, while some have a variety of colors on the pedals. And, some have no color on their pedals. In the center of the card, where the team name would usually be located is a sunflower that features just about every color that could be located on the color wheel, almost like an offical stamp as to what kind of parallel it is.
These parallels will be scarce, and collectors will be on the lookout for them. There are only three copies of each card in existance, giving parallel set collectors a daunting task ahead of them. The odds of pulling one of these out of a pack are 1 in 6,299 hobby packs, or 1 in 4,495 jumbo hobby packs. Usually the odds increase when opening the jumbo packs (which they do), but the odds are still stacked high when it comes to finding one of these parallels. This will make them hot on the secondary market, and it may even be sporadic for them to hit the market, due to the rarity and collectors possibly keeping them for their personal collections.
All of the key rookies and stars in the Topps Chrome checklist will have these parallels available, including Jacob Wilson, James Wood, Dylan Crews, Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and more. The better the player, the more expesive these parallels will likely sell for. The parallels add yet another interesting element to this year's chrome release, yet another reason why collectors continue to love Topps Chrome every year. 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball hits shelves on July 23rd.