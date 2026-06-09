Top 6 Iconic Don Mattingly Baseball Cards

Yankees icon Don Mattingly still commands massive collector interest in 2026. Several of his key cards have recently reached record prices, while his success as manager of the Philadelphia Phillies this season has helped keep his name in front of baseball fans and collectors.

Mattingly’s Hall of Fame candidacy is still one of baseball’s most debated topics. Between 1984 and 1989, he was arguably the best position player in baseball. During this incredible peak, he batted .327 while leading the majors in RBIs, slugging percentage, and extra-base hits. Additionally, ‘Donnie Baseball’ won the 1985 American League MVP and earned nine Gold Gloves.

During his 1985 MVP season, Don Mattingly batted .324 while leading the majors with 48 doubles and 145 RBIs. He also hit 35 home runs, struck out just 41 times, and won a Gold Glove. He is one of only 11 players in MLB history to win both an MVP Award and at least nine Gold Gloves. (This 1985 Donruss, second year Mattingly card sold for $770.) | Card Ladder

Critics will point to his 42.4 career WAR, but his advanced stats, like WAR, are heavily suppressed by the position adjustment penalty for first basemen. If he played a premium defensive position such as shortstop or center field, his WAR totals would be much higher. Furthermore, Mattingly wasn't just an elite defensive first baseman. Many view him as the greatest fielding first baseman of all time.

Don Mattingly, the Yankees' 14th captain, served as a mentor to Derek Jeter, who later became the franchise's 15th captain. Buck Showalter credited Mattingly with helping guide Jeter in 1995. This dual-autograph card, limited to five copies, sold for $1,560 in 2022. | Card Ladder

A ticket to Cooperstown remains an uphill battle, but the possibility is always there. A Hall of Fame plaque would provide a massive boost to his market, especially since many in the hobby exclusively collect Hall of Famers. Nevertheless, Mattingly is still extremely popular and is one of the most collected non-Hall of Fame players. Below are the six most iconic, valuable, and coveted Don Mattingly cards in the hobby today.

6. Don Mattingly 1984 Fleer #131 Rookie Card

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Record Sale: A PSA 10 just sold for $1,742 on May 31, 2026

PSA 9 Price: $149

Total PSA Population Count: 8,168 (497 PSA 10s)

Card Info and Appeal: This card is one of Mattingly’s "Big Three" mainstream rookie cards (along with his 1984 Topps #8 and 1984 Donruss #248). It is the most affordable of the three, yet still highly coveted. Collectors love that the back of the card features Mattingly's full minor league history and his breakout 1983 Yankees stats. Collectors also love the action shot of Mattingly playing defense, which he did better than anyone else.

5. Don Mattingly 1982 TCMA Columbus Clippers #21

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Record Sale: A PSA 10 recently sold for $1,995 on March 13, 2026

PSA 9 Price: $200

Total PSA Population Count: 365 (50 PSA 10s)

Card Info and Appeal: Some collectors consider this Mattingly’s Don definitive Minor League "pre-rookie" card. It was produced by TCMA, a primary manufacturer of minor league sets in the late 1970s and 1980s. The TCMA card designs are popular with autograph collectors because they are not too busy, and the simple backgrounds make the signature stand out. TCMA cards were distributed in plastic-wrapped team sets, resulting in corner dings and other condition issues.

4. Don Mattingly 1991 Topps Desert Shield #100

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Record Sale: A PSA 10 sold for $4,000 on March 4, 2023

PSA 9 Price: $415

Total PSA Population Count: 469 (32 PSA 10s)

Card Info and Appeal: This card is relatively rare because it was produced strictly for U.S. military personnel serving in Operation Desert Shield. While it looks just like the mass-produced base version, it can be identified by a distinctive gold logo stamped on the front. Adding to its appeal, this Mattingly card has a famous printing error on the reverse side, which mistakenly credits him with having just "10 hits" during the 1990 season.

3. Don Mattingly 1981 Nashville Sounds Team Issue

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Record Sale: A PSA 10 sold for $1,779 on May 31st, 2026

PSA 9 Price: $234

Total Population Count: 898 (117 PSA 10s)

Card Info and Appeal: This is Don Mattingly's first-ever baseball card. It is referred to by collectors as the "Arby's" card because of the fast-food logo on the front. It was distributed by the Nashville Sounds (Yankees Double-A) as part of a 25-card team set, and the print run is thought to be less than 2,000.

2. Don Mattingly 1984 Topps Tiffany #8 Rookie Card

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Record Sale: A PSA 10 sold for $11,750 on December 9, 2025

PSA 9 Price: $1,275

Total PSA Population Count: 1,096 (54 PSA 10s)

Record Sale of Standard Topps Version: A PSA 10 sold for $2,074 on December 15th, 2025

PSA 9 Price of Standard Topps Version: $124

Total PSA Population Count of Standard Topps Version: 27,642 (991 PSA 10s)

Card Info and Appeal: 1984 is the first year of the iconic Tiffany sets, and the 1984 Tiffany Mattingly is easily the most iconic of the debut set. For collectors who love the traditional 1984 Topps design but despise the junk wax overproduction, the Tiffany parallel is perfect. It is the best version of the Mattingly card that so many 1980s kids fell in love with. (Tiffany cards were distributed in factory sets and had significantly smaller print runs than the standard Topps cards.)

1. Don Mattingly 1984 Donruss #248 Rookie Card

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Record Sale: A PSA 10 recently sold for $6,778 on March 29, 2026

PSA 9 Price: $321

Total PSA Population Count: 15,404 (350 PSA 10s)

Card Info and Appeal: In the mid-1980s, this card was the king of the hobby. It is still considered one of the most prestigious cards of the decade. Collectors should be careful when buying a raw copy of this card. Since it exploded in value so quickly during the 1980s, it became one of the most heavily counterfeited cards of the era, and many fakes still circulate on eBay today.