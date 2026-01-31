Top Card Sales For Sam Darnold & Drake Maye Before Super Bowl LX

With two weeks in between the Conference Championships and the Super Bowl, there is extra time for collectors to cash in on the Super Bowl hype. Players are roughly at their peak prices, and only the winners will see their prices peak after the Super Bowl.

With that in mind, we wanted to look at some of the top sales from the two starting quarterbacks in The Super Bowl. Seahawks QB Sam Darnold is on an incredible two-year redemption arc, and his market is up 84% from August. Meanwhile, the expectations have been sky-high for Patriots QB Drake Maye since he went No. 3 in the 2024 Draft, and his market, despite the high prices, is up 165% since August.

RELATED: 4 Must-See Drake Maye PSA 10 Rookie Cards Before the Super Bowl

Top Non-QB Sale: 2023 Panini Plates & Patches Jaxson Smith Njigba 1/1 NFL Shield

JSN | CardLadder

Sale Price: $1,500

Going through all of the non-quarterbacks in the game, the top sale was a 1/1 Rookie Shield auto from Jaxson Smith-Njigba. In fact, no one else was particularly close and while it does make sense for Smith-Njigba to be the top non-quarterback on the market in the Super Bowl, it was telling just how far behind he and the rest of the stars are behind the QBs.

5. 2018 Flawless Sam Darnold NFL Shield 1/1 PSA 10

Sam Darnold | CardLadder

Sale Price: $15,000

You'll notice quite the jump from the top non-quarterback sale to the No. 5 quarterback sale of the last week. Darnold's only contribution to this list is one of his biggest with his 1/1 NFL Shield from 2018 Flawless. Darnold doesn't have any other sales about $10,000, with his second-highest sale this week being a 2018 Contenders Optic Rookie Ticket Gold Auto /10 for $7,650.

RELATED: Drake Maye RCs Explode With Record Prices Ahead of the Super Bowl

4. 2024 Donruss Optic Drake Maye Downtown Black Pandora RC /25

Drake Maye | CardLadder

Sale Price: $16,600

Our first Drake Maye entry on the list is a raw Optic Downtown Black Pandora/ 25. A huge sale for a raw case hit compared to one of the bigger cards of Sam Darnold's entire collection. Downtowns are obviously one of the top chases for any rookie, and as you'll see, the case hits are going to make up the bulk of Maye's list, with no licensed rookie autos in Panini products.

3. 2024 Panini Prizm Drake Maye Manga BGS 10

Drake Maye Manga | CardLadder

Sale Price: $18,500

Mangas are slowly rising in the ranks of collectors' favorite case hits, and while they aren't on the level of Downtown's or Kaboom's yet, their late addition before Panini lost the NFL license has seen some big sales. The tricorne hat is a nice touch in the Manga design. For those wondering what a PSA 10 would have done, one sold the same day for $11,819.

2. 2024 Panini Select Drake Maye Concourse RC Black 1/1 PSA 9

Drake Maye | CardLadder

Sale Price: $19,800

Maye's first and only 1/1 on the list is a 2024 Select Concourse Black 1/1 in a PSA 9. In fact, it is the only base card of Maye's to make the list. In fact, the only other base cards in Maye's top 10 sales were the Suite Level Gold Mojo /10 and Suite Level Snakeskin /2 from Select. Maybe the Prizm holders are waiting for next week?

RELATED: Super Bowl Tickets: Collecting History

1. 2024 Donruss Optic Drake Maye RC Black Pandora /25 PSA 10

Drake Maye Downtown | CardLadder

Sale Price: $26,500

The second black pandora Optic Downtown from Drake Maye on the list, but this time it comes in a PSA 10. That's about a $10,000 difference between raw and PSA 10 and the PSA 10 sale came a day after the raw sale. Just something to keep in mind!

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: