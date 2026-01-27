Collectibles On SI

Drake Maye RCs Explode with Record Prices Ahead of Super Bowl LX

Drake Maye's rookie cards, such as PSA 10 copies of his 2024 Panini Prizm Football base card, achieved record-setting sales as the second-year quarterback led the New England Patriots to a win in the AFC Championship Game. Maye's prices don't appear likely to slow down ahead of the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks.
Jeff Howe|
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) leaves the field after defeating the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 18, 2026.
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) leaves the field after defeating the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 18, 2026. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

While Drake Maye was quarterbacking the New England Patriots to win over the Denver Broncos in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, his flagship rookie card sold for a record price.

A $425 fixed price sale on eBay was among the 10 Card Ladder-verified online sales of Maye’s PSA 10 2024 Panini Prizm Football (#329) base rookie card on Sunday. The sale set a new record price for Maye’s PSA 10 Prizm base rookie card, which has a population of 1,489.

While PSA 10-graded base cards don’t fetch the premium on the secondary market that they did when sports card prices skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, they have their place in the hobby. Maye’s MVP-caliber second season with the Patriots caused a card that was regularly transacting online for around $50 leading up to the start of the regular season to increase in value by almost 700 percent in six months, according to Card Ladder.

Drake Maye PSA 10 Prizm rookie card record sale
Drake Maye's football cards, like his 2024 Panini Prizm Football (#329) Silver are soaring in value with the second-year quarterback guiding the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl. | CardLadder

Maye’s PSA 10 Prizm Silver rookie card (pop. 640) surged similarly throughout a season in which the 2024 first-round draft pick guided New England to its first Super Bowl berth since 2018. From a $410 sale on July 29, Maye’s PSA 10 Prizm Silver has increased more than 340 percent in value, with a sale of $1,999.99 on Sunday coming a penny shy of a $2,000 eBay best offer accepted sale on Dec. 20, which Card Ladder lists as the card’s highest sale on record.

According to Card Ladder, Maye’s cards racked up more than $11,000 in online sales on Sunday. That marked the highest daily sales volume on record since Card Ladder started tracking Maye's card sales on Feb. 2, 2025.

Drake Maye
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) drops back to pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Almost two full weeks of sales to go until the Patriots meet the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., gives football card collectors, dealers and investors holding Maye’s cards time to cash in on the pre-Super Bowl hype. If Maye leads New England to an NFL-record seventh Super Bowl title, the ceiling for his card prices could be higher than it appears to be right now.

Jeff Howe
JEFF HOWE

Jeff Howe is a sports writer with over two decades of professional experience contributing to ESPN.com, Rivals.com and the Sporting News, among other publications. He currently reports on the Texas Longhorns for “On Texas Football” after covering the Longhorns for 247Sports and CBS Sports. His hobby journey started when he was 6 years old, hanging out at his dad’s card shop and collecting cards alongside his two brothers.