Drake Maye RCs Explode with Record Prices Ahead of Super Bowl LX

While Drake Maye was quarterbacking the New England Patriots to win over the Denver Broncos in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, his flagship rookie card sold for a record price.

A $425 fixed price sale on eBay was among the 10 Card Ladder-verified online sales of Maye’s PSA 10 2024 Panini Prizm Football (#329) base rookie card on Sunday. The sale set a new record price for Maye’s PSA 10 Prizm base rookie card, which has a population of 1,489.

While PSA 10-graded base cards don’t fetch the premium on the secondary market that they did when sports card prices skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, they have their place in the hobby. Maye’s MVP-caliber second season with the Patriots caused a card that was regularly transacting online for around $50 leading up to the start of the regular season to increase in value by almost 700 percent in six months, according to Card Ladder.

RELATED: Top 5 Drake Maye Cards: From Holy Grails to Budget Beasts

Drake Maye's football cards, like his 2024 Panini Prizm Football (#329) Silver are soaring in value with the second-year quarterback guiding the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl. | CardLadder

Maye’s PSA 10 Prizm Silver rookie card (pop. 640) surged similarly throughout a season in which the 2024 first-round draft pick guided New England to its first Super Bowl berth since 2018. From a $410 sale on July 29, Maye’s PSA 10 Prizm Silver has increased more than 340 percent in value, with a sale of $1,999.99 on Sunday coming a penny shy of a $2,000 eBay best offer accepted sale on Dec. 20, which Card Ladder lists as the card’s highest sale on record.

According to Card Ladder, Maye’s cards racked up more than $11,000 in online sales on Sunday. That marked the highest daily sales volume on record since Card Ladder started tracking Maye's card sales on Feb. 2, 2025.

RELATED: Brady, Peyton, and Eli Manning Selling Personal Cards In PSA’s Super Bowl Spotlight Auction

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) drops back to pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Almost two full weeks of sales to go until the Patriots meet the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., gives football card collectors, dealers and investors holding Maye’s cards time to cash in on the pre-Super Bowl hype. If Maye leads New England to an NFL-record seventh Super Bowl title, the ceiling for his card prices could be higher than it appears to be right now.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: