Super Bowl Tickets: Collecting History
While trading cards largely dominate the collectible space, one of the more enduring Super Bowl collectibles through the years are game tickets. As we get set for Super Bowl Sunday, let's take a look at some of the more intriguing Super Bowl tickets from previous seasons:
Super Bowl I (1967, Los Angeles Memorial Colisuem)
The 'rookie card' of Super Bowl tickets. The Big Game that built The Big Game. This ticket not only commemorates a truly historic occasion, it reminds us that a ticket to the first Super Bowl cost only $12. Also interesting to note, the game kicked off at 1PM in Los Angeles. A current listing on eBay for this ticket is $3,000 obo.
Super Bowl XXXVI (2002, Louisiana Superdome)
Just like with cards, tickets can see their value rise with an autograph. In this case, a ticket to Tom Brady's first Super Bowl, the upset win over St. Louis is signed by the now-GOAT. 35 years on from 1967's Super Bowl 1, the ticket price is up to $400 for a seat in the 600s. eBay listing at $19,500 obo for a ticket that found its way into the hands of Touchdown Tom.
Super Bowl III (1969, Orange Bowl)
While the first Super Bowl was a momentous occasion, Super Bowl III has long endured in the fabric of American culture. Joe Namath's famous guarantee of victory over the juggernaut Baltimore Colts, remains one of the sport's defining moments. The price for a ticket in 1969 was $12 as seen above. A ticket signed by Broadway Joe is available on eBay for $17,499.99 obo.
Super Bowl XXIV (1990, Louisiana Superdome)
The 55-10 destruction of Denver by Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, and the San Francisco 49ers lacked the drama of other Super Bowls. This ticket jumps out for its phenomenal design. An homage to Mardi Gras, celebrating New Orleans' sixth-time hosting, really catches the eye. Cost 125 bucks to get a seat in the 300s here. Today, the ticket signed by Montana and Jerry Rice is listed on eBay for $7,500 obo
Super Bowl LV (2021, Raymond James Stadium)
Lastly, a more recent entry, from Tom Brady's last-ever Super Bowl. While Brady outdueled Patrick Mahomes in Tampa Bay's 31-9 win over Kansas City, the historic import of the occasion is not lost on collectors. Mahomes took the torch from Brady, even in defeat, and has been running with it ever since. This ticket? $2900 for a spot in section 125. Signed by SB LV MVP Brady, it can be found listed on eBay for $9,500 obo.