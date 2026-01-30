Topps Now Honors Victor Wembanyama with Limited Edition Card for Blocks Record

Victor Wembanyama is one of the most popular players in the NBA, and he continues to set his path into NBA history. While he has already accomplished crazy statistical feats, he continues to set new marks. His latest feat puts him in rare air with only one other NBA player, a moment that should be celebrated. Wembanyama's achievement is one of the latest subjects of the Topps NOW card set, and the card will be for sale on the Topps website until January 31st.

RELATED: Topps 3 NBA: rare Flagg, Tatum & Banchero triple auto card of Duke Alums

Here is what collectors should know about the card and his statistical achievement.

Wembanyama joins David Robinson in NBA History books

In the Spurs game on January 28th, Wembanyama had a crazy stat line: 28 points, 16 rebounds, and five blocks. This put him over a threshold to join David Robinson as the only players in history with at least 3,340 points, 1,630 rebounds, and 520 blocks in a player's first 150 games. Robinson was also a Spur, adding to the uniqueness of the accomplishment. Wembanyama certainly appears to be on a path to greatness, and time will tell if he can stay on that trajectory.

RELATED: The Rare 1954 Topps Ted Williams "Card", Only 3 Are Known Currently

Unknown date and location, 1996; USA; FILE PHOTO; San Antonio Spurs center David Robinson (50) on the court during the 1996 season. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Wembanyama's latest Topps NOW card allows collectors to chase parallels and capture his feat

The Topps NOW card features Wembanyama in a shooting motion, and the card at the bottom details his stat line from the game with a possibly predictive connotation: "Only The Beginning". The card will be printed on demand, meaning collectors can order one, and Topps will print as many as purchased.

RELATED: Victor Wembanyama Basketball Cards are skyrocketing in value

2025-26 NBA Topps NOW Victor Wembanyama Card #148 | Topps NOW

Parallels will exist, and will be inserted randomly and take the place of the base card. The parallels that collectors can look for include: Gold Foil (/50), Orange Foil (/25), Black Foil (/10), Red Foil (/5), and FoilFractor (/1). With the popularity of Wembanyama in the hobby, these parallels look to be sought after by collectors.

With the NBA season getting closer and closer to the All-Star break, certain players are commanding hobby attention. Victor Wembanyama is one of those key names, in large part due to the statistics he puts up night after night. Collectors have a brand new Topps NOW card to collect of him, and can hope to find rare parallels. Wembanyama's latest Topps NOW release is up for grabs until January 31st on the Topps website.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: