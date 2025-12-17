Top Craig Biggio cards that define a Hall of Famer

Craig Biggio was exactly what you think of when you close your eyes and imagine one of the greats. He was gritty and tough, always with a batting helmet smeared in pine tar. Known for his speed and loyalty (he spent his entire career with the Astros), Biggio actually made his MLB debut in 1988 as a catcher before making the move to 2nd base, where he became a star. One of the most popular players of his generation, Biggio is today a well-deserved Hall of Famer. Let's take a look at some of his most well-known baseball cards -despite his popularity, many of them are still very affordable.

RELATED: The Five Essential Baseball Cards of 1993 Upper Deck

TOPPS TIFFANY 1989 CRAIG BIGGIO

1989 Topps Tiffany Craig Biggio | CardLadder

One of the preferred rookie cards of Biggio, the 1989 Topps Tiffany version was much more limited than the regular Topps issue. The Tiffany set was always known for its quality card stock and good photography. This Tiffany set was rumored to have a print run between 15,000 and 25,000, making this Biggio rookie one of the more limited options.

TOPPS MUSEUM COLLECTION DUAL AUTOGRAPH 2016 BIGGIO/BAGWELL

2016 Biggio/Bagwell Topps Museum Collection | CardLadder

RELATED: '90s Junk Wax Nostalgia: 1991 Score The Franchise

Astros collectors are sure to still be on the hunt for this one. In 2016 Topps, as part of its Museum Collection product, released this dual autograph card of Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell. The two were affectionately known as the "Killer B's" and are still revered in Astros history. Limited to just 15 copies, this card isn't easy to find but those nice on-card signatures make it worth searching for.

UPPER DECK SP AUTHENTIC BUYBACK AUTO 2000 CRAIG BIGGIO

2000 Craig Biggio Upper Deck SP Authentic | CardLadder

The year 2000 was right around the time Biggio autograph cards started hitting the market, and this one stood out. Limited to 125, Biggio signed some cards that Upper Deck had bought back from the secondary market. if you're on the search, be careful - some of the signatures have started to fade with time.

BOWMAN TIFFANY 1990 CRAIG BIGGIO

1990 Craig Biggio Bowman Tiffany | CardLadder

Though not a rookie card, it was Biggio's first card with the esteemed Bowman brand. Bowman had also started to release Tiffany sets, much like their parent company Topps. The rumored print run for this card and set is 10,000.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: