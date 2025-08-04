3 Key Rookie Autographs of Carlos Correa as he heads back to the Houston Astros
The 2025 MLB Trade Deadline saw an absolute frenzy of trades, however there was one move that stood out among the rest as Carlos Correa (formally of the Minnesota Twins) got sent back to the Houston Astros. In return, the Houston Astros will send Matt Mikulski and $33 million to Minnesota. Although the deal itself may seem like a homecoming of sorts for Correa, it’s somewhat of revitalization from a hobby perspective especially when it comes to his rookie autographed cards.
Correa has always been a fan favorite among the Houston faithful and although recent injuries have hindered his performance, his sense of dugout leadership, and a much-needed right-handed bat are both immediate boosts to Houston’s offense. In the wake of the Correa trade back to the Astros here’s a look at three of his key rookie autographed cards for collectors to consider now that he’s back home in Houston.
2013 Bowman Platinum – Prospects Auto – Blue Parallel /199 (Card No. BPAP-CC) – From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $50-$60, while a recent sale of its PSA 10 counterpart saw the card sell for $300.
2015 Topps Heritage – Real One Red Ink Autograph /66 (Card No. ROAH-CC) – From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $40-$50, while a recent sale of its PSA 10 counterpart saw the card sell for $489.
2013 Bowman – Chrome Prospect Autograph (Card No. BCPCC) – From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $40-$45, while a recent sale of its PSA 10 counterpart saw the card sell for $200.
Although it may be some time before his trade back to the Astros pays dividends from a hobby perspective, there’s a very good chance that any spike in his offensive performance could elevate the value of his autographed rookie cards.