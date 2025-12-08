Great cards of Randy Johnson for Hall of Fame collectors

"The Big Unit" - a fitting nickname for the 6 foot 10 inch left hander, but not just due to his size. Randy Johnson had about as outsized a career as one could wish for - a devastating fastball and slider earned him 5 Cy Young awards and over 300 wins. He finished 2nd all-time in strikeouts, only behind the legendary Nolan Ryan. Plus, he might be the only pitcher who obliterated a bird with a fastball! As can be the case with pitchers, the values of several of his best cards aren't as sky-high as one might think, but they're still plenty in demand from collectors.

FLEER 1989 RANDY JOHNSON

1989 Randy Johnson Fleer | CardLadder

There are different versions of Johnson's 1989 Fleer rookie card, and one version is valued much more than the others. Back in 1989, cigarette advertisements in arenas and stadium were still very much a thing. The Marlboro ad on the board, seen behind Johnson, was caught by Fleer and the decision was made to black out the ad on future print runs. However, the Marlboro ad was already out in the wild and a gem-mint copy runs over 10 times what the version with the blacked out ad goes for.

UPPER DECK 1989 RANDY JOHNSON

1989 Randy Johnson Upper Deck | CardLadder

Johnson's rookie in the 1989 Upper Deck set won't break the bank - there are simply too many out there. But it's still a great looking card and a must-have in any collection of Randy Johnson. It's a piece of history, belonging to the same set which changed the hobby forever with its hologram and higher quality - and also includes a rookie card of a certain player named Griffey.

LEAF SIGNATURE SERIES EXTENDED 1996 RANDY JOHNSON

1996 Randy Johnson Leaf Signature Series Extended | CardLadder

Randy Johnson's career lasted over two decades - there are a lot of autograph cards of him on the market. The 1996 Leaf Signature Series Extended, however, has special meaning for collectors - it was the first product to have an autograph card in every pack. It was also Johnson's first autograph card inserted into packs.

TOPPS DYNASTY AUTO PATCH 2014 RANDY JOHNSON

2014 Randy Johnson Topps Dynasty Auto Patch | CardLadder

Topps Dynasty is well known for being a high-end product that isn't in everyone's budget. For those who can afford to spend big bucks on their hobby, treasures like this await. A sepia toned card with a great photo of Johnson, complete with an autograph in silver and a 4-color patch. For many Johnson collectors, this card is a dream.

